AJ Mclean Says Annie Murphy Offered To Show Up 'Topless' To The Backstreet Boys Show & LOL
“We’re freaking homies for life, now."
The Backstreet Boys recently met up with two Canadian icons while they were in Toronto and AJ McLean spilled the tea.
In an interview with ET Canada, the boyband member shared that while it was pretty cool that Drake joined them on stage to sing "I Want It That Way," it was actually Annie Murphy he was jazzed to meet.
“That was more fun and cooler than Drake,” McLean said. “Drake’s such a gentleman and an unbelievably humble human. But I was geeking out more about Annie Murphy!”
It seems McLean is a fan of the iconic Canadian show as he asked his publicist to reach out to the cast of Schitt's Creek to invite them to the show on July 2.
"Next thing, she sends a screenshot of an email from Annie, saying, ‘I already had tickets, but the fact that AJ’s personally inviting me – I’ll be there topless with bells on,’” McLean said.
Now that's one way to make an impression, Annie!
"As soon as she came on the bus, I said, ‘Ask me whatever you want, but you have to do one thing for me because I’m totally fangirling,'" McLean said.
"We finished talking and she went, ‘What did you want me to do?’ and I told her to do, ‘Ew, AJ,'" he shared.
As for Murphy, she requested that McLean do the "Backstreet's Back" dance.
“I was like, ‘I’ll stand on my head if you ask me to,’” he said in response to her ask. “We’re freaking homies for life, now. She said, ‘I’m going to stalk you,’ and I said, ‘Stalk me. Please.’ She’s so sweet and humble.”
To mark the occasion, both celebs posted to their social medias.
"Like, what the f*ck other face did I expect myself to make after 25 horny years of being the unofficial Mrs.McLean-Littrell-Carter-Richardson-Dorough?" Murphy said of her pic where her eyes are half closed.
In McLean's Twitter video, he does an iconic dance move while Murphy gave a very dry "Ew, AJ" which causes them both to crack up.
\u201cOmg I made a new friend @annefrances in Toronto! Such an amazing genuine kind hearted soul not to mention hilarious and talented. Hands down one of the best shows ever. #schittscreek thanks for being awesome!\u201d— AJ McLean (@AJ McLean) 1656877079
"Omg I made a new friend @annefrances in Toronto!" he tweeted. "Such an amazing genuine kind hearted soul not to mention hilarious and talented. Hands down one of the best shows ever. #schittscreek thanks for being awesome!"
