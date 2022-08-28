Nick Carter Says Canadians Are The 'Kindest People' & Dished About Performing With Drake
He also had some words of support for Shawn Mendes.
The Backstreet Boys are currently on the last Canadian leg of their 2022 DNA World Tour, and Nick Carter is showing some love for the country.
In an interview with ET Canada, the boyband member chatted about the group's performance in Toronto in July when Drake joined them onstage to belt out "I Want It That Way."
"For the past 15 years, we’ve been backstage vibing out to his stuff before shows and we’ve gone through all his albums,” Carter said of Drizzy's music.
"So having him come up and endorse us was really dope," he told ET Canada. "It wasn’t something we expected, but it was organic, happened naturally and was great."
He also had only the best things to say about the Great White North in general.
"We love all the music that comes out of Canada," Carter explained in the interview.
"And people in Canada are some of the kindest people out there in the world! Honest and genuine. I don’t think America would have discovered us without Canada, so that’s something we never forget and it’s really important to us."
The music veteran also sent some good vibes toward Shawn Mendes, who recently cancelled his world tour due to mental health issues.
"There’s only so much a human being can take and if you’re a young artist, you’re under the microscope so much more," Carter shared with ET Canada.
"People sometimes don’t understand that even though you look up to us as artists, we’re still human. We have to find balance to be healthy in order to do the job we do, which is to entertain. And when you entertain, you give so much of your energy to the world."
The Backstreet Boys will be performing on August 29 in Winnipeg, September 1 in Ottawa, September 2 in Quebec City, and September 3 in Montreal, which is nearly sold out.
