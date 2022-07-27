Shawn Mendes Has Cancelled His World Tour For Mental Health & Says His Heart Is Broken
"I'll come back stronger."
Shawn Mendes has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates citing health reasons including his Toronto and Montreal concerts.
On Wednesday, July 27, the Canadian singer posted a message on his Instagram page explaining that he needed some time off "to ground himself and come back stronger."
"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."
"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he continued.
He goes on to say that he's cancelled all of his tour dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe.
The announcement comes just days after he postponed his world tour.
At that time it seemed like his Toronto concert on July 31 and August 2 as well as his Montreal concert in August were still set to go ahead, but it looks like this is no longer the case.
"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he says.
"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey," he added.
Scotiabank Arena, where Mendes was scheduled to perform on July 31 and August 2 said that tickets will automatically be refunded, with official information sent to ticket purchasers via email from Ticketmaster.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.