NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes Took Photos With Fans In Kensington Market & Someone Asked If It Was Him

Would you recognize Shawn???

Toronto Staff Writer
Shawn Mendes. Right: Kensington Market.

Shawn Mendes. Right: Kensington Market.

@shawnmendes | Instagram, Spiroview Inc.| Dreamstime

Shawn Mendes was caught taking photos with fans in Kensington Market, but not everyone present was aware of the famous singer-songwriter's identity.

A TikTok video posted by Fruta Libre, a Mexican-style fruit and drinks spot, on May 18, shows Mendes walking in Kensignton Market in a white sweater and sunglasses when he stops to take a selfie with some fans outside of the shop.

@frutalibre Shawn Mendes was walking arounfg Kensington market in Toronto, he was very nice and took pic with a fan #streetfood#shawnmendes#blogto #@blogto #kensigntonmarket#toronto#streetsoftoronto#reels#shawnmendes#yyz#toronto#canada_life🇨🇦♬ original sound - frutalibre

One of the fans can be heard asking, "what are you doing here?"

To which Mendes replies, "just walking around."

Mendes and the two fans snap a pic together, and in the background of the video, an individual can be heard asking, "is that Shawn Mendes?"

"I don't know, ask him," a voice off-camera says cheekily.

The fans in the video quickly walk away, gigging after Mendes hands them back their phone and walks off camera.

In the video's caption, the TikTok user claims Mendes was "walking around Kensington market" and was "very nice."

According to a Mendes fan account on Twitter, the star also stopped to pose with more fans for pictures.

Mendes was recently in town for the JUNO awards on May 15, where he was acknowledged with the International Achievement Award and has been spotted several times by fans since.

Another video of the Ontario-born star enjoying a coffee on a park bench in Toronto was posted to Twitter on May 19 at 7:43 a.m.

Mendes has upcoming concerts in Toronto this July and August, so fans should have plenty of time to spot their favourite artist in Toronto this summer.

Narcity reached out to Fruta Libre for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...