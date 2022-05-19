Shawn Mendes Took Photos With Fans In Kensington Market & Someone Asked If It Was Him
Would you recognize Shawn???
Shawn Mendes was caught taking photos with fans in Kensington Market, but not everyone present was aware of the famous singer-songwriter's identity.
A TikTok video posted by Fruta Libre, a Mexican-style fruit and drinks spot, on May 18, shows Mendes walking in Kensignton Market in a white sweater and sunglasses when he stops to take a selfie with some fans outside of the shop.
@frutalibre Shawn Mendes was walking arounfg Kensington market in Toronto, he was very nice and took pic with a fan #streetfood#shawnmendes#blogto #@blogto #kensigntonmarket#toronto#streetsoftoronto#reels#shawnmendes#yyz#toronto#canada_life🇨🇦♬ original sound - frutalibre
One of the fans can be heard asking, "what are you doing here?"
To which Mendes replies, "just walking around."
Mendes and the two fans snap a pic together, and in the background of the video, an individual can be heard asking, "is that Shawn Mendes?"
"I don't know, ask him," a voice off-camera says cheekily.
The fans in the video quickly walk away, gigging after Mendes hands them back their phone and walks off camera.
In the video's caption, the TikTok user claims Mendes was "walking around Kensington market" and was "very nice."
According to a Mendes fan account on Twitter, the star also stopped to pose with more fans for pictures.
📸|| Shawn Mendes con una fan hoy en Toronto, Canada! pic.twitter.com/Ln8F4xEjZA
— Shawn Updates (@shawnsdinamics) May 18, 2022
Mendes was recently in town for the JUNO awards on May 15, where he was acknowledged with the International Achievement Award and has been spotted several times by fans since.
Another video of the Ontario-born star enjoying a coffee on a park bench in Toronto was posted to Twitter on May 19 at 7:43 a.m.
🎥| Shawn Mendes in Toronto with a coffee ☕
© Hollywood North Updatepic.twitter.com/BM0ccXRZ2j
— TMU Media (@TMUmedia) May 19, 2022
Mendes has upcoming concerts in Toronto this July and August, so fans should have plenty of time to spot their favourite artist in Toronto this summer.
Narcity reached out to Fruta Libre for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.