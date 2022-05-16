Shawn Mendes Got Vulnerable In His Junos Speech Last Night & It Was So Sweet (VIDEO)
"Don't forget to enjoy the process and remember you're already enough."
Shawn Mendes took home the International Achievement Award at the JUNOS on May 15, and his heartfelt speech touched on self-worth in such a powerful way.
The Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to the stage with a calm energy and shared a hug with JUNOS host and Marvel actor Simu Liu before breaking into a broad smile and addressing the crowd.
"Toronto, how are you guys doing? It feels really good to be here. JUNOS, it's so weird. I feel super overwhelmed and honoured, and just thank you so much for this," said Mendes.
"You know, when I was younger, I used to think... I really, really thought if I could just write one big hit song, people would like me, and then I would be enough. And then it was to be nominated for a JUNO, or a Grammy then maybe people would take me seriously and then I would be enough."
Mendes paused to look out to the audience before continuing, "We're taught to believe that what we achieve is the same thing as what we are worth, but something that I know to be true now is that I was enough before anybody knew my name."
As the crowd cheered on his heartfelt words, he clarified that he wasn't asking anyone to throw away their dreams but to recognize their inherent self-worth along the way.
"I'm not standing here to tell you to give up on your dreams. I'm just here to tell you that while you are chasing them, don't forget to enjoy the process and remember you're already enough."