Simu Liu Did His Own Version Of 'Complicated' At The Junos & Avril Would Be Proud (VIDEO)

John Tory tried to sing along.

Toronto Staff Writer
Simu Liu at the Junos.

Simu Liu hosted the JUNOS on Sunday night, and on top of cranking out his own take of the "I am Canadian" speech, he graced the stage with a parody version of "Complicated" by Avril Lavigne, and everyone was vibing to it – including Mayor John Tory.

The Marvel star took to the stage following Avril Lavigne's live performance earlier in the night and cheekily joked that when the JUNOS reached out to him, he thought it was for his singing talent.

"You know, when the JUNOS first contacted me, I thought that they were going to ask me to sing. Turns out they just wanted a host," Liu joked while holding an acoustic guitar on stage.

"I was kind of bummed, you know? I was like why are you taking this moment away from me? Well, I say not today," he said before strumming his guitar. "Today, I'm taking my moment back. So please welcome to the stage... me."

Liu jumped into his own lyrics, singing, "Chill out. What you stressing for? I've done stuff like this before. Oscars, SNL, and didn't you see I'm Shang-Chi? This is going so darn well. Did I mention I hosted SNL? Oh sh*t, I really should have started on a lower key."

Simu asked Toronto to sing with him before jumping into the chorus of the parody "Why'd I have to go and make this so complicated," and fading into the song's original lyrics.

Tory seemed to be feeling Liu's rendition in the crowd and was even spotted trying to belt out a few notes along with the superstar.

