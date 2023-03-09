7 Celebrities You Might Spot In Edmonton For The Juno Awards 2023
It's going to be a star-studded few days!
The JUNO Awards 2023 are heading to Edmonton and tons of famous faces are likely to be spotted in the city ahead of the awards show.
On Monday, March 13, the JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from Rogers Place where there'll be performances and special appearances from some of Canada's finest.
However, if you're around the city, you can roll the dice and see if you can spot some of the attending celebs out and about.
You can also stay tuned on Narcity's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages for live coverage of the JUNOS.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is returning to host the JUNOS for the second year in a row so you may just spot the Marvel star in Edmonton. In an announcement about hosting, Liu already teased viewers with a sign of things to come.
"If you thought my rendition of ‘Complicated’ was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover," he said.
Tate McRae
Alberta's very own Tate McRae is set to perform at the JUNO Awards. The Calgary-born pop star is nominated for several awards, including TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single Of The Year, Songwriter of The Year and Album Of The Year.
Nickelback
Alberta legends Nickelback will be attending the JUNOs and they're also going to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame during the broadcast.
Rêve
Montrealer Rêve is also set to take the stage during the show, where she's nominated for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice and Breakthrough Artist Of The Year. Later this month, she'll also be playing her first-ever headline show in Toronto.
Alexisonfire
Straight off the back of a string of shows in Australia, Alexisonfire will be performing at the JUNOS this year. The group's fifth album Otherness is nominated for Rock Album Of The Year.
Jessie Reyez
Hailing from Toronto, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez is nominated for Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year as well as for Music Video Of The Year for her collaboration with Emma Higgins.
Tenille Townes
Country star Tenille Townes will also be performing at the JUNOS. Townes, who was raised in Grande Prairie, Alberta, is nominated for two awards and she'll also be performing at the JUNOS Songwriters' Circle on March 12.