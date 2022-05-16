8 Of The Wildest Looks From Last Night's Juno Awards In Toronto (PHOTOS)
Canadian pride was on full display. 🔥
The JUNOS were in Toronto on Sunday night and it got wild, with some show-stopping outfits that took the red carpet by storm.
Massive stars like Shawn Mendes, Avril Lavigne, and Simu Liu showed off their Canadian pride and fashion skills. There were also a few outfits that definitely missed the mark — or maybe not, if an IKEA carpet is your thing.
Simu Liu
Marvel star Simu Liu was a showstopper of the night, in his bright pink suit.
He slayed in more ways than one, as the host for the JUNOS — even rocking a parody performance of "Complicated" by Avril Lavigne. He also gave a hilarious speech, making the iconic "I Am Canadian" ad his own.
Simu Liu at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
bbno$
Some of the looks were a bit less traditional, to say the least. Rapper bbno$ made an entrance in a dress that used a car carpet from IKEA.
bbno$ told Narcity on the red carpet that the inspiration was simple.
"I bought one for my apartment and I'm like: 'This is arguably cooler than anything else I have in my apartment,'" he said.
Honestly, he managed to create one of the most iconic looks of the night.
Avril Lavigne
Not even the IKEA car carpet could show up one of Canada's most beloved singers — Avril Lavigne. The pop-punk star was in a super cool fit, of course.
Her leather dress with a zipper screamed punk, and her orange highlights topped off the whole vibe.
Avril Lavigne at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
Lavigne is a nine-time JUNO Award winner but hasn't been spotted at the event for years. She finally made an appearance again, and everyone was loving it.
Shawn Mendes
There's no way anyone could have missed Shawn Mendes' all denim attire that was the perfect mix of a Canadian tuxedo, with a Hollywood twist.
And the Tiktok Juno Fan Choice award goes to @ShawnMendes. @TheJUNOAwards #JUNOS \n @lancemcmillanpic.twitter.com/NBBNJWm1pq— Narcity Canada (@Narcity Canada) 1652666113
It looked like he was having the time of his life being back in his home province, and serving up some serious fashion inspiration while doing it.
Shawn Mendes at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
Jessia
A relatively new artist wowed fans in her baby pink get-up. TikTok star and breakthrough singer, Jessia, was rocking it at her first JUNOS.
The @TheJUNOAwards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year goes to British Columbia native @jessiamusic. #JUNOSpic.twitter.com/ZtgKswraQk— Narcity Canada (@Narcity Canada) 1652664528
Charlotte Cardin
Charlotte Cardin took home a handful of awards on Sunday night — literally — and looked good while doing it.
Charlotte Cardin at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
The singer-songwriter went more casual with an oversized t-shirt — but made a statement with fire-engine red pants.
The Album of the Year @TheJUNOAwards goes to @Charlottecardin for her album "Phoenix." This one makes it a total of four #junos that the Montreal-based artist has picked up this year. \n @lancemcmillanpic.twitter.com/fPtEaPIjOI— Narcity Canada (@Narcity Canada) 1652665517
Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur
The award for the cutest couple on the carpet goes to Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur, no question.
Lucky for them, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did not make an appearance, or they would have had some serious competition.
Jaggmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox turned up in a stunning gown that was dripping in glam.
The singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the award show — making her that much more legendary.
Deborah Cox at the JUNOS.Lance McMillan | Narcity
Overall, the glitz and glam that hit Toronto last night was next level, and Canadians are definitely feeling some pride right now.