Vancouver Singer & TikTok Star Jessia Shares Her Favourite Restaurants In The City (VIDEO)
You might see her at these places! 👀
TikTok star and JUNO-nominated singer, Jessia, became well-known after her single, "I'm Not Pretty," and has kept rising to fame ever since.
The Canadian celebrity is actually from Vancouver, B.C., and just dished on her favourite restaurants in her hometown.
The popular artist has been nominated for four JUNO Awards, in the Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and the Fan Choice Award categories.
Her popularity is also clear from her huge TikTok fanbase — where she has 941,7000 followers.
In a recent interview, Narcity sat down with the singer and got some burning questions answered.
Even though she only shot to fame about a year and a half ago, Jessia is now touring the world with OneRepublic and having the time of her life, she told Narcity.
When she is back home, the based singer mentioned her favourite places to eat in Vancouver — which include a tasty brunch spot and a speakeasy bar.
Jam Cafe
This brunch spot is popular among Vancouverites so it's no wonder Jessia loves it too! They have an extensive brunch menu that will surely have a little something to satisfy anyone's morning cravings.
"Jam is amazing for brunch. I am like absolutely obsessed with their red velvet pancakes," Jessia told Narcity.
Laowai
"I also really love Laowai, which is a speakeasy just outside of Chinatown. It's so, so cool. Their cocktails are so good. If you guys want like a really fun, like different night out on the town — go to Laowai," she said.
Laowai is actually hidden behind a back door in Blnd Tiger Dumplings. Once inside the dark speakeasy, you can order delicious foods like their signature dumplings or unique cocktails.
Jessia said that her favourite cocktail at Laowai is a mint-chocolate milkshake-like drink called, How To Train Your Grasshopper. She also loves the pork belly dish from this place.