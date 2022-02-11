This Hidden Bar In Vancouver Requires A Secret Password & This Is How To Get In
They have epic cocktails! 🍸
This bar in Vancouver, B.C. is totally hidden and you actually need a secret password to get in. Luckily for you — some people know the code.
Blnd Tger Dumplings is a little dumpling shop located in Chinatown that has a whole hidden world within it, ready for you to explore.
Aside from it being a super cool spot with a unique vibe, their dumplings are also just delicious.
The secret bar located inside of Blnd Tger Dumplings is called Where is Lowai. The mysterious name fits the whole vibe of the spot.
Lowai is darkly lit and is speakeasy-inspired, with live music playing. You feel like you're in the 1920s when you go inside.
Each cocktail is inspired by a story, and they are all super colourful and unique. Some even come with smoke coming off the top.
And of course, just like the front-of-house restaurant — the hidden bar also has some mouthwatering dumplings being served up.
All of their meals look super tasty.
The moment you've all been waiting for — the password to get into the speakeasy is to order "the number seven," at the front.
Ordering "the number seven" will get you on a waitlist to enter the gorgeous Shanghai-inspired bar in the back.
This place is all about being discrete so phones are recommended to be of limited use inside.
If that wasn't enough, there's also another speakeasy within the bar. Once you get into Laowai, you can order "the number 8", which will take you to an extra secret bar called "The No.8" bar.
This exclusive spot also has some exciting drinks, and will for sure impress any date.
Blnd Tger Dumplings
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 251 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hidden bar is the perfect place to impress any friend — or a date. With the Shanghai 1920s vibes, delicious cocktails, and good food — you'll be sure to have a fun night out.