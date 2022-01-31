Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant In Vancouver Has The Most Unreal Milkshakes & One Has A Waffle On It

Warning: may cause instant cravings.

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Restaurant In Vancouver Has The Most Unreal Milkshakes & One Has A Waffle On It
@yvrfoodie.604 | Instagram, @dinevancity | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. has unreal milkshakes and some even come with a waffle on top! This place will instantly cause cravings and it's a foodie's dream come true.

The modern restaurant, called Off the Grid Waffle Cafe, is serving up these extremely unique and delicious treats!

Their waffle milkshakes come with mouthwatering flavours like Oreo, Nutella, cappuccino, matcha, and white chocolate mocha.

Just look at these creations — they are the definition of mouthwatering.

The cafe also offers fruity milkshake flavours like strawberry and mango — which are perfect for those warmer days.

Not only do they have waffle milkshakes — but also waffle ice cream cups! These cups have some decadent and unique flavours like Ferrero Rocher.

They are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

It is almost too easy to try any of these delicious desserts, becuase delivery is offered through Doordash, Uber Eats, and Skip The Dishes.

Off the Grid Waffles is open from morning to night so you can enjoy these yummy shakes at any time.

They also serve other foods like fried chicken sandwiches, curly fries, and waffle fries.

It's also the perfect spot to hang with friends. They even have fun games like Connect Four and Jenga to play while you enjoy a treat!

This place is a must-visit for a delicious dessert.

This will be the perfect spot to add to your weekend plans — making your day way brighter.

Bonus – the cafe is extremely Insta-worthy.

Off the Grid Waffle Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 5943 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect place to enjoy a delicious and unique milkshake with friends.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

7 Places In Vancouver To Enjoy The Perfect Hot Chocolate & Get Toasty Warm This Winter

Say hello to some chocolate-y goodness! 🍫

@appetitealways | Instagram, @vancityhoco | Instagram

There are some spots in Vancouver, B.C. where you can enjoy the perfect cup of hot chocolate, that will definitely make your mouth water.

A few of them are coming together to celebrate a huge festival for the tasty drink, with some signature hot chocolate drink creations, happening throughout January 15 - February 14, in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Iconic Foods You Have To Order Next Time You're In Vancouver

Giant caesars are a must!

@moodygirl_99 | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

Vancouver has so many iconic foods to order and places to visit. There are unique, delicious, and giant foods to take your pick of!

Not to mention — how Instagram-worthy some of these spots are.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

You Can Eat Inside A Stunning Dome At This Restaurant In Vancouver & It's So Romantic

The perfect spot for Valentines Day! 💖

@kelwbear | Instagram, @jillkivett | Instagram

You can dine inside a beautiful dome, with windows on every side, at this Vancouver restaurant. It's so romantic!

The restaurant is called H Tasting Lounge and is offering a winter dining experience inside these domes, for up to six guests in each. They are all inspired by winter nordic charm, which is stunning.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Named The #2 Top Place To Eat In All Of Canada For 2022

Get out your bucket list!

@eatwithjean | Instagram, @fooddiplomacy | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked second place on the list of the top places to eat in all of Canada, and it looks incredible.

The list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada for 2022 was released by Yelp, and it's proving that Vancouver is a foodie dream come true.

Keep Reading Show less