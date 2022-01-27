You Can Get Japanese Street Food From This Airstream In BC & It's Super Unique
They literally just opened!
There's a new take-out spot that just opened in B.C. that serves up Japanese-style street food from an Airstream.
This new super cool take-out diner is called Toki Doki and offers up some sweet Japanese dishes.
Even better, it's located in a littler surfers paradise — Tofino! It's the perfect stop on your next trip to the beautiful small town.
The silver Airstream is located in the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks, close to Tofino Brewing.
The business was just opened by a Tofino couple — Madi and Kei. Madi was born and raised in Tofino while Kei has lived in Japan and is a traditionally trained Japanese chef.
"Last winter my partner Kei and I reached out to our friends at Tofino Brew Co about taking over their Airstream and turning it into a sweet little Japanese diner," Madi told Narcity in an email.
After talking to locals and the District of Tofino Planning Department, Toki Doki got their permits and opened on January 27.
They do not offer any seating at the Airstream but you are allowed to take your food to the brewery or distillery next door, making your meal that much better.
Bonus — there's a beach also nearby so you can grab a bite to eat and enjoy the sunset while relaxing on the sand.
Madi said that their take-out restaurant is "fun and unpretentious, we are strictly here for a good time."
The Airstream will be serving up menu items such as traditional Osaka-style okonomiyaki and katsu sandos.
They will also have some classics like Japanese-style fried chicken and gyoza.
This new spot looks so creative and fun, and is sure to have some great eats!
Toki Doki
Price: 💸💸
Address: 691 Industrial Way, Tofino BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has delicious Japanese-style street food in an Airstream! It can't get much more aesthetic than that. It's also conveniently next to a brewery, distillery, and the beach.