The 5 Best Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver According To One Of The City's Top Chefs
Check out these drool-worthy picks! 🍣
If you're looking for the best sushi restaurants in Vancouver, B.C., it's your lucky day!
One of the city's top chefs, Kazuhiro Hayashi, gave Narcity the inside scoop on where to go for some amazing sushi.
Vancouver offers some of the finest and freshest sushi places around and was even ranked the top place for sushi in the entire world — outside of Japan of course.
Chef Hayashi is the executive chef at one of Vancouver's most beloved sushi restaurants — Miku!
He is originally from Kyoto, Japan, starting his career first as a dishwasher in a sushi restaurant and building his path all the way to head sushi chef.
The Miku website said that he drew inspiration from his father throughout his career, and brings an "inherent creative and artistic flair to the Miku team."
Not only does the food look absolutely mouth-watering and high quality at the restaurant, but it also has stunning views of the ocean!
When Chef Hayashi is not at Miku or cooking at home, he can also be found at Miku's sister restaurant, Minami.
Narcity was lucky enough to get his opinion on the best sushi finds in the city, which he enjoys when he is not at his own restaurant of course!
Sushi Bar Ajisai
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2081 W 42nd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This take-out restaurant offers fresh seasonal selections! Aijsai has a special assorted sashimi dish that includes Albacore tuna, red tuna, hamachi, salmon, octopus, white fish, sweet prawn, and scallop.
Sushi By Yuji
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2252 Kingsway St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sushi by Yuji prepares beautiful sushi spreads and offers delicious assorted sashimi.
Tetsu Sushi Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 775 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is an intimate sushi bar inspired by Japan. Currently, the restaurant is offering Himi Kanburi (winter yellowtail), as their seasonal dish. They are also known for their Omakase.
Stem Japanese Eatery
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 5205 Rumble St., Burnaby, BC.
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant serves up a "Traditional Japanese Cuisine With a Twist," said the website. They also display and style their sushi dishes beautifully!
Minami
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1118 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: Minami restaurant serves up amazing fresh sushi and unique cocktails. The Aburi Sushi that is flame-seared with signature sauce looks incredible!