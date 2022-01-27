Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

The 5 Best Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver According To One Of The City's Top Chefs

Check out these drool-worthy picks! 🍣

Vancouver Staff Writer
The 5 Best Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver According To One Of The City's Top Chefs
@moodsbygoly | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

If you're looking for the best sushi restaurants in Vancouver, B.C., it's your lucky day!

One of the city's top chefs, Kazuhiro Hayashi, gave Narcity the inside scoop on where to go for some amazing sushi.

Vancouver offers some of the finest and freshest sushi places around and was even ranked the top place for sushi in the entire world — outside of Japan of course.

Chef Hayashi is the executive chef at one of Vancouver's most beloved sushi restaurants — Miku!

He is originally from Kyoto, Japan, starting his career first as a dishwasher in a sushi restaurant and building his path all the way to head sushi chef.

The Miku website said that he drew inspiration from his father throughout his career, and brings an "inherent creative and artistic flair to the Miku team."

Not only does the food look absolutely mouth-watering and high quality at the restaurant, but it also has stunning views of the ocean!

When Chef Hayashi is not at Miku or cooking at home, he can also be found at Miku's sister restaurant, Minami.

Narcity was lucky enough to get his opinion on the best sushi finds in the city, which he enjoys when he is not at his own restaurant of course!

Sushi Bar Ajisai

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2081 W 42nd Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This take-out restaurant offers fresh seasonal selections! Aijsai has a special assorted sashimi dish that includes Albacore tuna, red tuna, hamachi, salmon, octopus, white fish, sweet prawn, and scallop.

Website

Sushi By Yuji

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2252 Kingsway St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Sushi by Yuji prepares beautiful sushi spreads and offers delicious assorted sashimi.

Website

Tetsu Sushi Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 775 Denman St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is an intimate sushi bar inspired by Japan. Currently, the restaurant is offering Himi Kanburi (winter yellowtail), as their seasonal dish. They are also known for their Omakase.

Website

Stem Japanese Eatery

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 5205 Rumble St., Burnaby, BC.

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant serves up a "Traditional Japanese Cuisine With a Twist," said the website. They also display and style their sushi dishes beautifully!

Website

Minami

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1118 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Minami restaurant serves up amazing fresh sushi and unique cocktails. The Aburi Sushi that is flame-seared with signature sauce looks incredible!

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

This Cafe In Vancouver Is Like Taking A Trip To Paris & There Are Dogs Everywhere

Enjoy a cap-paw-ccino! ☕🐶

@reebzc | Instagram, @shaylasarton | Instagram

This cafe in Vancouver will take you on a trip to Paris — and your dog is allowed to join too!

No flight is needed for this vacation, just a trip to Marché Mon Pitou. The super cute cafe is a French-inspired spot located in a quaint little neighbourhood setting.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

7 Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Mouthwatering Dessert, According To A Top Food Blogger

You'll immediately start craving something sweet! 🍰

@deannawoo | Instagram

If you have a sweet tooth, Vancouver, B.C. has some epic spots to get dessert!

One of Vancouver's top food bloggers, Deanna Woo, has told Narcity her top nine dessert places in the city. Woo has been running her food blog since 2016 and knows all of the hidden gems around.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

Vancouver Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Cities In The World For American Food Options

If you're craving a cheeseburger, you know where to go!🍟

@itsjosheats | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C., was just ranked one of the top places to find American food in the entire world, outside of America itself of course.

From comfort foods like cheeseburgers and fries to hotdogs and apple pie, the city is third on the list in the world with the most choices for American food, according to a study from Remitly.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

7 Vancouver Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Authentic Food To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger! 🐅

@eatwithmegg | Instagram

If you want to celebrate the Lunar New Year with some tasty eats, there are so many authentic restaurants in Vancouver to visit.

With the Lunar New Year officially beginning February 1, 2022, it's the perfect time to celebrate with a great lineup of delicious food and treats.

Keep Reading Show less