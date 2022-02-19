Sections

7 All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver If You're On A Budget & Hungry AF

For all the sushi-lovers out there! 🍣

Vancouver Staff Writer
7 All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver If You're On A Budget & Hungry AF
@eatwithmegg | Instagram,@avaeats | Instagram

If you love sushi but want to stick to your budget, there's good news for people in Vancouver. There are some delicious all-you-can-eat sushi spots in the city where you can get a whole lot of bang, for a little buck.

Vancouver was also ranked among one of the top sushi places in the world so it's only fair would have some great spots to choose from.

Hopefully, your stomach isn't growling too much already because you're about to see some drool-worthy sushi pics.

Shin Ka Gyuu 辛火牛

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has two different AYCE menus and they serve both hot pot and sushi. If you're looking to splurge, the more expensive option even comes with dessert.

Website

Tomokazu

Price: 💸

Address: 1128 W Broadway #201, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Located right in Vancouver, this place serves delicious AYCE sushi at affordable prices — what more could you ask for.

Website

Kisha Poppo Japanese Sushi Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 11660 Steveston Hwy #1060, Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Kisha Poppo has an AYCE buffet with no time limit and no item maximum. Basically, the sky's the limit with the amount of food you can eat here.

Website

Richmond Ninkazu

Price: 💸💸

Address: 8388 Capstan Way #1488., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: AYCE sushi is open for lunch and dinner here. It's a small hidden gem in Richmond and you won't want to miss it.

Website

Shabusen Yakiniku House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 755 Burrard St. #202, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place has amazing sushi and even an in-table grill — so you can get creative while making your own dinner.

Website

Kawawa Japanese Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4700 Kingsway E15, Burnaby, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is located conveniently in Metrotown Mall. After a long day of shopping, you can sit down, relax and eat all the sushi your heart desires.

Uncle Willy's Buffet

Price: 💸

Address: 6411 Nelson Ave. #100, Burnaby, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch buffet changes its menu often. Every Friday night they serve AYCE sushi though, for an extremely reasonable price.

Website

