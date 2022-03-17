I Ate At Vancouver's New Ramen Restaurant & It'll Make You Feel Like You're In Japan
Their unique ramen is like no other! 🍜
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I had the pleasure of visiting a new ramen restaurant in Vancouver, and as soon as I stepped in I felt like I was transported to Japan.
Luckily I didn't need to buy a plane ticket — and I still got the amazing food and experience.
Menya Itto is a well-known spot in Tokyo, Japan, and as a foodie, I felt so lucky to get to try a similar experience right here in Vancouver.
The highly-rated ramen restaurant has brought over its first location in North America from Japan and is opening its doors to the public on March 16.
Interior of Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
I got to go and experience the restaurant and was super impressed.
Meya Itto's design inside looked incredible.
The modern wood features and centrepiece tree in the middle of the restaurant were beautiful.
Centrepiece tree decor in Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
They even had real sand features which really solidified the feeling of being on a peaceful vacation when in reality it was actually pouring rain outside.
At least I could pretend for a little bit that I wasn't in Raincouver.
Decor and real sand in Menya Itto in Vancouver.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Let me tell you — the food was exquisite.
Truly, I have not tried any ramen like this before.
The house-made noodles were so tasty I couldn't stop eating them even when I was getting full.
Ashley Harris beside ramen dishes at Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
Luckily, I paired my dishes with a peach tea to help soothe my stomach and keep on eating.
Two ramen dishes at Menya Itto in Vancouver.Ashley Harris | Narcity
To start out I had the Menya Itto Signature Deluxe Tsukemen.
This was super cool because the house-made noodles and broth are separated by two different bowls. To eat you have to dip the noodles into the broth before eating them.
Ashley Harris holding noodles with chopsticks.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I have never tried this concept before and it was super fun.
The next dish I had was the Deluxe Noko Gyokai Ramen which came with a creamier broth and thinner house-made noodles.
These were quite tasty and I really enjoyed the creamy base with pork belly, pork shoulder, and chicken.
A ramen dish at Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
Although I got to try all of these dishes — one really stood out to me.
The Lobster Ramen — which is not yet on the menu but is planned to be a seasonal feature eventually — was outstanding.
With this dish, I had the ramen and broth separate just like the first ramen dish I tried.
A ramen dish at Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
Make sure to save some broth when done the ramen noodles because they use it for a super fun dish.
With the leftover broth, risotto is made using a flame torch.
A risotto dish is seared with a torch flame.Ashley Harris | Narcity
This was extremely unique to me and I've never seen this done at any other ramen restaurant before.
Plus the result was tasty!
Seared risotto dish at Menya Itto in Vancouver. Ashley Harris | Narcity
Overall, it was such a cool experience and an exciting new restaurant to check out in Vancouver.
Outside view and sign of Menya Itto in Vancouver.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Bonus — menu prices are actually reasonable for the luxury vibes this place gives.
Hopefully, many others will enjoy this spot as much as I did.
MENYA ITTO
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1479 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is amazing to try out unique ramen dishes and have a Japanese experience while staying right in Vancouver.