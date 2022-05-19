I Tried This Vancouver Brunch Spot After Post Malone Ate There & Was Honestly So Surprised
It's not exactly his vibe!
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of trying out a delicious brunch spot in Vancouver where Post Malone also ate at.
Honey Salt is located at the Parq Vancouver, and it was absolutely stunning. I was a bit caught off guard that rapper, Post Malone, chose to dine at such an aesthetic brunch spot with floral arrangements everywhere.
This restaurant is the perfect spot for Sunday brunch with the girls and the lighting in it is just immaculate. Honestly, probably one of the most Ingram-worthy in Vancouver.
It was a bit funny to think that Post Malone picked such a pretty, farm-to-table family restaurant to have Sunday brunch at before one of his shows. I must say though — he has great taste!
The restaurant even posted a picture of Malone and the chef of Honey Salt.
The food at this restaurant was absolutely celeb-worthy. I started my morning off with a delicious latte and some green juice for a little extra energy.
Honey Salt didn't miss a detail, even my latte looked super aesthetic and photo-worthy.
Latte and green juice.Ashley Harris | Narcity
For my main dish, I had the avocado toast that came with toasted sourdough, serrano chillies, pickled peppers, watermelon radish, housemade hot sauce and another mini green juice.
Avocado toast dish.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The restaurant’s outdoor dining space has some gorgeous hanging chairs with floral arrangements that are absolutely picture-perfect.
Can you imagine Post Malone sitting here though?
Swinging chairs with flowers.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Honey Salt even hosts a little market with items from small local businesses every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Honey Salt restaurant interior.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I'm definitely going to head back to this spot soon for brunch. Hopefully Post Malone will go back soon too!
Honey Salt
Ashley Harris selfie.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is the perfect spot to grab brunch and capture some super aesthetically pleasing photos of drool-worthy foods for your Instagram.