I Tried This Vancouver Brunch Spot After Post Malone Ate There & Was Honestly So Surprised

Chef of Honey Salt & Post Malone. Right: Interior of Honey Salt.

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of trying out a delicious brunch spot in Vancouver where Post Malone also ate at.

Honey Salt is located at the Parq Vancouver, and it was absolutely stunning. I was a bit caught off guard that rapper, Post Malone, chose to dine at such an aesthetic brunch spot with floral arrangements everywhere.

This restaurant is the perfect spot for Sunday brunch with the girls and the lighting in it is just immaculate. Honestly, probably one of the most Ingram-worthy in Vancouver.

It was a bit funny to think that Post Malone picked such a pretty, farm-to-table family restaurant to have Sunday brunch at before one of his shows. I must say though — he has great taste!

The restaurant even posted a picture of Malone and the chef of Honey Salt.

The food at this restaurant was absolutely celeb-worthy. I started my morning off with a delicious latte and some green juice for a little extra energy.

Honey Salt didn't miss a detail, even my latte looked super aesthetic and photo-worthy.

Latte and green juice.Latte and green juice.Ashley Harris | Narcity

For my main dish, I had the avocado toast that came with toasted sourdough, serrano chillies, pickled peppers, watermelon radish, housemade hot sauce and another mini green juice.

Avocado toast dish.Avocado toast dish.Ashley Harris | Narcity

The restaurant’s outdoor dining space has some gorgeous hanging chairs with floral arrangements that are absolutely picture-perfect.

Can you imagine Post Malone sitting here though?

Swinging chairs with flowers.Swinging chairs with flowers.Ashley Harris | Narcity

Honey Salt even hosts a little market with items from small local businesses every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Honey Salt restaurant interior.Honey Salt restaurant interior.Ashley Harris | Narcity

I'm definitely going to head back to this spot soon for brunch. Hopefully Post Malone will go back soon too!

Honey Salt

\u200bAshley Harris selfie.

Ashley Harris selfie.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is the perfect spot to grab brunch and capture some super aesthetically pleasing photos of drool-worthy foods for your Instagram.

Website

