Roddy Ricch 'Tired Of The Harassment' At The Canadian Border After Being Denied Entry
The rapper said Drake helped get him into the country in 2020.
American rapper Roddy Ricch said that he was denied entry to Canada at the border in Vancouver and that he won't be visiting Canada for a while because of it.
Ricch posted to his Instagram story on Sunday night saying that he has been "harassed" multiple times at the border.
"The federal border patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, B.C. I apologize to my fans," his story said.
"I don't believe I'll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they've harassed me every time I've come and Imma be completely honest, I'm tired of the harassment," he added in the story.
In a tweet from February 2020, Ricch said that he had to call Drake to help him get into Canada.
\u201ccalled @Drake and bro he got me into Canada \ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Roddy Ricch (@Roddy Ricch) 1580939314
It looks like he was unable to get help this time though, and had to miss his Sunday night performance as the opening act for Post Malone's Twelve Carat tour at the Rogers Arena.
Canada Border Services Agency told Narcity in an email that "all travellers may be subject to a more in-depth exam."
"Admissibility is decided case-by-case and based on the information made available at the time of entry. Several factors are used in determining if an individual is admissible to Canada, including involvement in criminal activity, human rights violations, organized crime, security, health or financial reasons," they added.
CBSA could not confirm if there was an incident with Ricch, as they do not "provide comment or provide details on specific individual cases," or "confirm or deny the entry or possibility of entry of any one person to Canada."