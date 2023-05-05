A Brunch Spot In BC Was Ranked The Among The Best In Canada & It Looks Magical
Brunch with an ocean view!
This brunch spot in Victoria, B.C. is serving up tasty eats right beside the ocean.
OpenTable released its list of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2023, and the Boom + Batten in Victoria, B.C., got some recognition.
The list used over a million reviews from customers and has delicious brunch spots from across Canada. While Ontario had the most restaurants on the list, B.C. was right behind with 29 featured.
Given Victoria is the brunch capital of Canada, it shouldn't come as a surprise to people that you can get good Sunday morning eats there.
Boom + Batten has a view of the harbour that you can take in while enjoying your weekend brunch and mimosas, or an evening dinner.
They also have a cafe you can stop by for a coffee and some treats. A sunny day stroll along the water with an almond croissant and coffee in hand, anyone?
Summer's starting to heat up (finally), and looking at this patio will get you excited for all those happy hour drinks in the sun.
Their brunch menu has classics like eggs benny and avocado toast, or you can mix it up with their short rib hash.
Their dinner menu also looks equally drool-inspiring.
They also have a special Mother's Day brunch menu, with options like hazelnut brioche french toast and tortillas de patatas. You can top off brunch on the special day with a pavlova for dessert and a lavender lemonade.
Make sure to book a reservation before, so you can treat the mother in your life to some good eats!
Boom + Batten
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2 Paul Kane Pl, Victoria, B.C.