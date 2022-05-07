NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Brunch Spot In Vancouver Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada & Has All-You-Can-Eat

It is so stunning inside!

Vancouver Editor
A person having coffee at ARC Restaurant in Vancouver. Right: Brunch at ARC Restaurant in Vancouver.

A person having coffee at ARC Restaurant in Vancouver. Right: Brunch at ARC Restaurant in Vancouver.

@halahqaysi | Instagram, @laur.eatss | Instagram

This brunch spot in Vancouver, B.C. has bottomless weekend brunch and the food looks mouthwatering.

The stunning spot was recently ranked as one of the best brunch spots in the entire country and looks absolutely stunning.

OpenTable put together a list of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2022, and the ARC Restaurant in Vancouver made the list.

OpenTable collected data through a recent survey, just in time for all of the last-minute Mother's Day brunch reservations. ARC Restaurant is a winner for a reason — just look at this place.

If you live in Vancouver or are planning a trip, this is the spot you want to go to on a Sunday morning for mimosas and tasty food.

Plus, they have an all-you-can-eat brunch on weekends, so you can get avocado toast, pancakes, waffles, and eggs — all in one sitting.

No need to stress about what to order, because you can get it all!

You can fill your boots but it will cost you $65 per person. It's not your ordinary buffet-style breakfast though — it is one of the best in the country, after all.

The inside of the restaurant is super elegant and stylish. It really is the ideal spot for a fancy brunch — with some cute photos on the side.

It's an elevated menu with dishes like buttermilk biscuits and salmon Benedict.

Your table is going to be filled with drool-worthy food that you definitely won't be able to finish.

So if you're really hungry this weekend, you now know exactly where to go.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...