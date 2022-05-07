This Brunch Spot In Vancouver Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada & Has All-You-Can-Eat
It is so stunning inside!
This brunch spot in Vancouver, B.C. has bottomless weekend brunch and the food looks mouthwatering.
The stunning spot was recently ranked as one of the best brunch spots in the entire country and looks absolutely stunning.
OpenTable put together a list of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2022, and the ARC Restaurant in Vancouver made the list.
OpenTable collected data through a recent survey, just in time for all of the last-minute Mother's Day brunch reservations. ARC Restaurant is a winner for a reason — just look at this place.
If you live in Vancouver or are planning a trip, this is the spot you want to go to on a Sunday morning for mimosas and tasty food.
Plus, they have an all-you-can-eat brunch on weekends, so you can get avocado toast, pancakes, waffles, and eggs — all in one sitting.
No need to stress about what to order, because you can get it all!
You can fill your boots but it will cost you $65 per person. It's not your ordinary buffet-style breakfast though — it is one of the best in the country, after all.
The inside of the restaurant is super elegant and stylish. It really is the ideal spot for a fancy brunch — with some cute photos on the side.
It's an elevated menu with dishes like buttermilk biscuits and salmon Benedict.
Your table is going to be filled with drool-worthy food that you definitely won't be able to finish.
So if you're really hungry this weekend, you now know exactly where to go.