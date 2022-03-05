Editions

The Highest Restaurant In Canada Sits At 7,700 ft & You Can See 5 National Parks From It

Dinner with a view! ⛰️

​The outside of the restaurant. Right: The views from inside the restaurant.

The highest restaurant in Canada is on top of a mountain, and you can enjoy a meal from 7,700 feet up.

While dining you can look out and see the snowy peaks of other mountains around you.

The restaurant is called Eagle's Eye Restaurant and it's located right on a ski hill in Golden, B.C.

After a long day of skiing around Kicking Horse Mountain, you can hit up the restaurant in the clouds and experience what the website calls "Canada's most elevated dining experience."

Prepare to feel like you've been transported to Switzerland.

They also serve up some ridiculously giant Caesars with garnishes like pepperoni, pickles, olives and more.

If you're not a Caesar person — don't worry.

The restaurant has an extensive drink list to pick and choose from.

Although looking at photos people have posted, it really seems like people do enjoy their Caesars.

Sip on your drink while enjoying and taking in some gorgeous mountain views.

You could probably watch some of the greatest sunsets ever in this mountain top dining experience.

While eating here, you can look over five national parks, according to the restaurant's website.

How incredible is that?!

Hopefully, you're not too afraid of heights because here you'll basically feel like you're on top of the world.

Enjoying the view is one thing, but the food also looks incredible.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner menus, which include some fantastic-looking desserts.

You'll also be likely to see some giant icicles kicking around the restaurant.

If you get the chance to visit this place there's no doubt you'll enjoy the views.

The perfect photo opportunity awaits at this destination.

Eagle's Eye Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is worth it for the views alone. A sunset here with the mountains in the background would be astonishing, to say the least.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

