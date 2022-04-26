The Highest Suspension Bridge In Canada Is In BC & It's Opening Soon
The views look incredible!
If you're not too afraid of heights and want an adventure, you should definitely check out the highest suspension bridge in all of Canada — which is actually in B.C.
It's set to open next month and will give you the ultimate view from super high up.
The Golden Sky Bridge is located in Golden, B.C. and the whole experience looks incredible. Starting on May 13, people can walk along the suspension bridge — so start getting all those travel plans ready!
When you are walking along the bridge, you will be high in the sky at 426 feet above a canyon, according to the Golden Sky Bridge website.
You will also hear a crashing river and a 200-foot waterfall below — if you're brave enough to look down, you will even be able to see it too.
From the bridge, you will be able to enjoy amazing views of the Rocky and Purcell mountains.
There is also a giant canyon swing up on the mountain that will make you feel like a bird in the sky.
Plus, it's the most photo-worthy spot out there — just look at the scenic views!
If you are looking for even more of a thrill, the Golden Skybridge also has the Sky Zipline and a Canyon Edge Challenge Course.
You can get up in the trees, with your adrenaline pumping.
If that's not your thing though, it's worth going here to experience Canada's highest suspension bridge.
There's no doubt this whole experience will create everlasting memories.
Golden Skybridge
Price: $37
Address: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd., Golden, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect summer adventure plan for you and any of your brave friends.