NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in bc

The Highest Suspension Bridge In Canada Is In BC & It's Opening Soon

The views look incredible!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A girl walking on the Skybridge. Right: A girl sitting on a giant swing.​

A girl walking on the Skybridge. Right: A girl sitting on a giant swing.

@shelleylafford | Instagram, @_wanderose_ | Instagram

If you're not too afraid of heights and want an adventure, you should definitely check out the highest suspension bridge in all of Canada — which is actually in B.C.

It's set to open next month and will give you the ultimate view from super high up.

The Golden Sky Bridge is located in Golden, B.C. and the whole experience looks incredible. Starting on May 13, people can walk along the suspension bridge — so start getting all those travel plans ready!

When you are walking along the bridge, you will be high in the sky at 426 feet above a canyon, according to the Golden Sky Bridge website.

You will also hear a crashing river and a 200-foot waterfall below — if you're brave enough to look down, you will even be able to see it too.

From the bridge, you will be able to enjoy amazing views of the Rocky and Purcell mountains.

There is also a giant canyon swing up on the mountain that will make you feel like a bird in the sky.

Plus, it's the most photo-worthy spot out there — just look at the scenic views!

If you are looking for even more of a thrill, the Golden Skybridge also has the Sky Zipline and a Canyon Edge Challenge Course.

You can get up in the trees, with your adrenaline pumping.

If that's not your thing though, it's worth going here to experience Canada's highest suspension bridge.

There's no doubt this whole experience will create everlasting memories.

Golden Skybridge

Price: $37

Address: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd., Golden, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect summer adventure plan for you and any of your brave friends.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...