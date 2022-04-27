NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in vancouver

A 'Wizarding-Themed' Golf Course Is Coming To Vancouver & You Have To 'Cast A Few Spells'

Cauldron cocktails are included. 🍻

Vancouver Staff Writer
A girl at the Potion Putt course. Right: Potion Putt golf course.​

A girl at the Potion Putt course. Right: Potion Putt golf course.

@lovelyoony | Instagram, Potion Putt | Hidden Media

Calling all wanna-be wizards — there is a new themed pop-up golf course coming to Vancouver, B.C., that will magical — literally!

Although it seems kind of random, this wizard-themed mini-golf course actually looks like a ton of fun.

Potion Putt will be coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club this June — so get those summer plans ready.

It's the perfect activity to hang out with some friends while enjoying some wizard fun golf and cocktails. Any Harry Potter lovers out there will be in heaven here.

Have nine golf holes in the course that you can play, while sipping on some spooky cauldron cocktails or butterscotch beer.

If you're looking to go all out for the event you could even get dressed up for the part too.

You might even get to cast some spells along the way, so make sure you brush up on your spell-book before hitting up this enchanted spot.

Each hole is decorated in a magical way — from portal putting holes to spiders hanging from above.

The entire round of golf looks incredibly fun. Plus, things might even get more fun after a having cocktail or two.

You will even get to mix up your very own alcoholic potions to make you feel like a true wizard.

Don't worry if you're not into the booze, Potion Putt will also offer magical mocktail options too.

Any session after 5 p.m. is for adults only, so if you don't want some little kids showing you up at golf — make sure to opt for the later golf rounds.

Potion Putt

Price: $18

Address: 4875 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This would be the ultimate fun night out with friends. Wizard themed golf and drinks — what more could you ask for?

Website

