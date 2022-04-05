A 'Harry Potter' Movie Concert With A Live Orchestra Is Coming To Vancouver & It's Magical
It's a Potterhead's dream! 🧙
Get out your wand, because there is a Harry Potter movie screening that features a live concert, to make it extra magical.
Any Potterheads in Vancouver, B.C. should book a ticket to this movie concert ASAP.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 is going to be playing on the big screen, while the symphony orchestra plays the incredible movie score.
The live three-hour movie concert will be happening for three days only, from April 22 - 24 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver.
It's the perfect show to take anyone to for a special occasion or even if they are just a huge fan of Harry Potter.
You can immerse yourself into the world of Hogwarts with all the music and pretend you are actually attending the school.
During the performance, the film will be played above so you can really visualize the world of Harry Potter as you listen to the orchestra.
You can sit back and watch Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the iconic battle against Lord Voldemort.
The live concert is loved by so many that they tour around the entire world to bring a little magic to each big city.
Other films in the beloved series are performed on the tour, like Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter and the Goble of Fire.
If you want to catch the live concert, you can purchase tickets through their website.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in concert
Price: $42.75 - $70
Address: 601 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This concert will be unforgettable, especially for huge Harry Potter fans out there.