This Tiny 'Half Room' In Vancouver Costs $500 A Month & Good Luck Trying To Roll Out Of Bed
Would you live in this shoebox?
Vancouver is known for pricey rent and tiny apartments but this half room for rent, situated near the downtown area, is taking real estate in the city to a whole new level.
Apparently, $500 a month in Vancouver can only get you this little shoebox of a room — where you can't even roll out of bed in the morning because the tiny mattress is literally shoved against the wall on each side.
If you've ever wanted to feel like Harry Potter living in his aunt's closet, this might be the perfect way to do it.
Basically, if you just want to pay for a bed and are looking for a place to crash, this could do the job.
Half bedroom for rent. Den / Half Room | Craigslist
This little gem is up for rent on Craigslist and it is located in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, apartment that would be shared with the poster.
Bathroom in the apartment.Den / Half Room | Craigslist
It includes one single bed and a chest of drawers for a small number of clothing items.
Windows surround the whole half-bedroom — so at least you can have some fresh air in the tiny space.
The listing said that in order to live here you must be someone with very minimal personal items, aged between 28 - 35 years old, and be a student or worker who doesn't smoke.
Also, if you were considering trying to fit a dog in here with you — no pets are allowed.
Living room in the apartment.Den / Half Room | Craigslist
The real kicker is that all utilities are not even included in the rent price.
You would have to pay for wifi and electricity here — all while sharing a bathroom, kitchen and living area.
Den / Half Room
Outside of the building.
Price: $500 per month
Location: Vancouver Marpole area.