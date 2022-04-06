Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver real estate

This Tiny 'Half Room' In Vancouver Costs $500 A Month & Good Luck Trying To Roll Out Of Bed

Would you live in this shoebox?

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Half bedroom for rent. Right: Outside of the building.

Half bedroom for rent. Right: Outside of the building.

Den / Half Room | Craigslist

Vancouver is known for pricey rent and tiny apartments but this half room for rent, situated near the downtown area, is taking real estate in the city to a whole new level.

Apparently, $500 a month in Vancouver can only get you this little shoebox of a room — where you can't even roll out of bed in the morning because the tiny mattress is literally shoved against the wall on each side.

If you've ever wanted to feel like Harry Potter living in his aunt's closet, this might be the perfect way to do it.

Basically, if you just want to pay for a bed and are looking for a place to crash, this could do the job.

Half bedroom for rent.Half bedroom for rent. Den / Half Room | Craigslist

This little gem is up for rent on Craigslist and it is located in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, apartment that would be shared with the poster.

Bathroom in the apartment.Bathroom in the apartment.Den / Half Room | Craigslist

It includes one single bed and a chest of drawers for a small number of clothing items.

Windows surround the whole half-bedroom — so at least you can have some fresh air in the tiny space.

The listing said that in order to live here you must be someone with very minimal personal items, aged between 28 - 35 years old, and be a student or worker who doesn't smoke.

Also, if you were considering trying to fit a dog in here with you — no pets are allowed.

Living room in the apartment.Living room in the apartment.Den / Half Room | Craigslist

The real kicker is that all utilities are not even included in the rent price.

You would have to pay for wifi and electricity here — all while sharing a bathroom, kitchen and living area.

Den / Half Room

Outside of the building.

Outside of the building.

Den / Half Room | Craigslist

Price: $500 per month

Location: Vancouver Marpole area.

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...