6 Tips On Renting In Vancouver According To Locals & How To Get The Best Spots
You could probably apply most of them to your nearest city, too!
If you're looking to rent an apartment or home in Vancouver, you'll probably be looking for all the tips and tricks you can find to help out.
It seems these days, everyone is trying to scope out the best places to rent in Vancouver all at the exact same time, meaning there's a lot of competition for the best spots.
Whether it be finding a trustworthy landlord, affordable places or just finding a place that fits all your needs — people on a Vancouver Reddit thread have joined forces to share their renting in Vancouver knowledge with the world.
Facebook Marketplace
Facebook marketplace pretty much has everything from cars, furniture, properties for rent and more. It's a great way to kind of creep who might be listing the place for rent and get a little background information on your potential future landlord.
It's also a great spot to list your apartment for rent so that you can see who is applying to stay in the place through their profiles.
On Foot
Surprisingly, getting out there and checking out your local cafes and current apartment building's bulletin boards might just be a great way to find some hidden gems that are not even posted online yet.
Places near Commercial Drive
Aptrentals.net
This website is great for any apartment hunting. It has lots of options for apartments for rent throughout all of B.C., including Vancouver, according to locals.
The property managers even get reviewed so you can see if they are worthwhile to deal with.
Rentals.ca
If you are looking for some great rental finds specifically in the city of Vancouver, the website has some great options to choose from.
You can zoom in and out of the map to find what rentals are available in your preferred area and there's actually a lot on there right now too.
Zumper
This website allows you to narrow down what type of rental you are exactly looking for. You can select options from long-term rentals, short term or even vacation rentals here.