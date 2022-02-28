This Stunning Country Home In BC For Sale Is Surrounded By Vineyards & Rolling Mountains
It feels like wine country!
A country home in B.C. that is surrounded by gorgeous vineyards and rolling mountains is on the market.
If you are a wine-lover and self-made wine connoisseur, this is a dream home that comes with your own 16 acres of your own planted vines.
The beautiful country home is located in Cawston, B.C and is for sale at $8.7 million, although it looks like a property plucked straight out of Sonoma, California.
Currently, the winery is called the Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery
Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Ever wanted to live like the Parent Trap kids and have a vineyard at your home? This listing will surely give that feeling.
Mountain views from Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
The two-storey home included in the purchase was built in 2005 and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A whopping ten parking spaces are available here for any family or guests that visit.
A side view of Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Views from your patio in this home would be impeccable here.
Just look at those mountains!
The patio at Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
You could even host your own family wine tastings on its patio.
The patio at Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
This home comes with a cute country-chic design which is included in the kitchen.
Kitchen at Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Also included is a giant bathtub to relax and enjoy a glass of wine in.
Bathroom at Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
You know this home wouldn't be complete without its own wine cellar.
Wine cellar at Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BCFaith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
This incredible home would be an absolute dream for anyone that loves wine.
It would be the perfect place to make your own wine and maybe even name a bottle after yourself.
Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery & Country Home
Seven Stones Estate Boutique Winery in Cawston, BC
Faith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Price: $8.7 million
Address: 1143 Highway 3., Cawston, BC