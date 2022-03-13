This Huge Ranch In BC Is For Sale & It's So Much Cheaper Than Buying A House In Vancouver
Look at all that land! 🤠
A huge ranch has come on the market in B.C. and you can live like you're on Yellowstone without the steep costs of the city.
This ranch is located right on Tatalaska Lake, west of Prince George, and is going for $995,000. Compare that to the average price of a detached house in Vancouver, which is going for almost $2 million, according to REMAX.
The lot comes with a whopping 174.46 acres so you can feel like you are actually living that Yellowstone lifestyle.
Outside view of the ranch main home.LandQuest Realty Corp.
The main home is huge and stunning with a wood frame build and a massive back porch.
There are massive vaulted ceilings inside the home and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which makes it also appear even bigger.
Living room area of the home.LandQuest Realty Corp.
If you are a hunter or fisher then you will love this home.
You could basically be self-sufficient out here.
View of the living room in the home.LandQuest Realty Corp.
The home comes with six bedrooms and five bathrooms — perfect for a giant family.
Even a giant gym is in the home to stay fit throughout the year.
Gym in the home.LandQuest Realty Corp.
It's currently decorated so creatively and gives the most outdoor wilderness vibes.
Decor from the living room.LandQuest Realty Corp.
Two super cozy fireplaces are also situated in this home to keep you warm throughout the winter.
Fireplace in the home.LandQuest Realty Corp.
If this home hasn't convinced you it's Yellowstone enough yet — wait till you see the massive farmlands throughout the lot.
Sign at the entrance of the ranch.LandQuest Realty Corp.
There are multiple barns on the property to store equipment or keep cattle.
Plus, so much farmland for any animals to roam too.
Barn on the property.LandQuest Realty Corp.
They even have a secondary home to rent out to any family or employees if need be.
Bird's eye view of the property.LandQuest Realty Corp.
This stunning property is a unique find and closely resembles such an iconic show.
Lakefront Ranch
Outside view of the home.
Price: $995,000
Address: 40179 Keefe’s Landing Road - South Francois Lake., BC