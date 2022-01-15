Trending Tags

This Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & It's Still Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver

It might be time to escape the city! 🧑🌾

Vancouver Editor
LandQuest Realty Corp.

This farmhouse in B.C. has 157 acres and is still cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.

You can literally escape the city with the fairytale farmland, which is still just a drive away from a town, Burns Lake. B.C.

The listing for the property describes it as being set in the "idyllic north country, the property is in close proximity to lakes, snow-capped mountains and pristine forests."

Sounds like a little slice of heaven! Especially in the summer, it looks beautiful.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Also, it's cheap in comparison to the city! The average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax, and this is only $629,000.

The property has land that is ready a fertile for someone to take over, and even has hay that's in production. If you've always dreamed of raising cattle or horses, it's the perfect place to do it!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There are multiple buildings throughout the property for equipment and storage, so you'll never be short of space.

The home itself is right on the land and has three bathrooms and five bedrooms.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The inside is super bright, with lots of space.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There's also a basement area with a ton of space too.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

It also has an outdoor space that's covered, so you can really sit and enjoy the nature surrounding you.

The area has lots of mountain biking trails, the listing said. So if you want a little excitement after a long day at the farm, it's right there waiting for you.

There's also cross-country skiing in the winter, with groomed trails in the area.

It's basically an ideal opportunity for someone ready to jump into the farm life, with everything set up and ready to be used!

