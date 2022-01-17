Trending Tags

You Can Buy This Cottage In BC With A Private Beach & It’s Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo

Stunning lake views included!

Vancouver Staff Writer
You Can Buy This Cottage In BC With A Private Beach & It’s Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo
LandQuest Realty Corp.

This cottage in B.C. has its very own private beach and it is still cheaper than a Vancouver condo.

No surprise here, Vancouver real estate is on the pricey side, while other parts of B.C. seem to be much more affordable — including this gorgeous lakeside cottage. Here you can sip, relax by a fire, and enjoy the views.

The average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax, and this is only $379,000.

They are still being built now, which means that they won't need any fixing up after you purchase. This listing says that each home will sit on a 3000 square foot lot.

It's the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Each cabin will come with beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows making it easy to watch the sunsets on the lake. The modern design in the homes also features fireplaces to keep cozy during colder evenings.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Located in Lac La Hache, the cottage comes with a private beach, boat launch and a lake! Imagine sitting lakeside with your friends while your home is only a few steps away.

The clear water lake is great for swimming, fishing, paddleboarding, and water skiing. Best of all — it's the perfect spot to relax!

This lakeside paradise also has many trails to explore.

It's the ideal place for an evening stroll with the family or dog! Even bikes and ATVs can be used on the trails.

The cabin is not only a summer destination — in the winter skiers are welcome!

Mount Timothy ski hill is nearby with loads of cross-country skiing routes. The lake also turns into a winter wonderland for ice fishing and skating.

The activities are endless!

This is shared interest ownership, so you'll actually own part of the resort too, and the cottage.

