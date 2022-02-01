Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

This Stunning $23.8M Ranch That's For Sale In BC Has 8 Houses & 4 Lakes

It's giving Yellowstone vibes.

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Stunning $23.8M Ranch That's For Sale In BC Has 8 Houses & 4 Lakes
Four Hearts Ranch

There is a stunning $23.8 million dollar ranch for sale in B.C. that has eight houses and four lakes on the property. It's an expensive home but looking at the photos, you can see why it deserved the big price tag.

The ranch is a dream and it's giving extreme Yellowstone vibes. If you have watched the show, you will know this place has a similar atmosphere.

The Four Hearts Ranch website said that it is "a unique property shaped by nature."

It's is located in 100 Mile House, B.C., which is a small town in the South Cariboo region.

Four Hearts Ranch

The massive property includes eight houses total and four surrounding lakes — perfect for fishing, swimming and canoeing.

Four Hearts Ranch

The main home is really the stand-out of the property and comes with an absolutely stunning living area. This is the perfect place to entertain — especially if you have a big family.

Four Hearts Ranch

The custom dark wood kitchen with granite countertops is massive and surrounded by beautiful french doors. It also has a unique country aesthetic to it, with modern touches throughout.

Four Hearts Ranch

An island counter is also included with the kitchen which makes it great to cook and chat with friends and family.

Four Hearts Ranch

There are seven bedrooms in the home, all of which are huge and some include magical views.

Four Hearts Ranch

The interior includes gorgeous chandeliers too.

Four Hearts Ranch

Four Hearts Ranch also comes with an Equestrian Centre that has a riding area, pen, and stables for ten horses. The centre also includes a full kitchen, lounge, and bathroom.

Four Hearts Ranch

The Equestrian Centre is surrounded by a lush forest.

Four Hearts Ranch

The ranch includes "3,906 acres of fee simple land and 2,019-acres of lease and licence land in the South Cariboo."

Four Hearts Ranch

It's the perfect place if you love to ride horses because just look at all that space!

Four Hearts Ranch

There's no doubt you will see lots of wildlife here.

Four Hearts Ranch

Who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful ranch surrounded by nature?

Even though it's way out of most people's price range, we can at least put on some cowboy boots and image living here!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

british columbia houses for sale

This BC House Comes With 155 Acres Of Natural 'Paradise' & It's Only $649K (PHOTOS)

It's cheaper than the average Vancouver condo. 🏠

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This house in B.C. is for sale, and it comes with 155 acres of sprawling nature. Start blasting a country music playlist on Spotify because this property will make you want to embrace the farm life!

The outdoorsy dream is also cheaper than the average Vancouver condo, making it that much more tempting to buy.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

This Lakefront Resort In BC Is For Sale & It's Cheaper Than The Average Vancouver Condo

It has a restaurant, store, campground and gas station.

LandQuest Realty

This massive lakefront resort in B.C. is for sale, and it's actually cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.

Not only are you saving money by not going for a condo, but you can make money by taking over this functioning business.

Keep Reading Show less

A Realtor In BC Forged Her Mom’s Dead Boyfriend's Signature So They Could Get His Condo

The property is still in her mother's name.

Chris Hill | Dreamstime

A real estate agent in B.C. was fined for forging her mom's dead boyfriend's signature on a document transferring ownership of his condo.

According to a consent order that was released by the B.C. Financial Services Authority, the realtor is named Renee Genieve Doe Wei Lam but is referred to as Genie Lam.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

This Is What A $1 Million Property Looks Like In Different Parts Of Canada (PHOTOS)

Imagine owning one of these!

Rowena Chan | Engel & Völkers Calgary, Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax

If you've been eyeing the price of real estate recently, you're probably already aware that buying a home in Canada is pretty expensive.

While there are definitely options if you've got a tight budget, those with seven figures to spend have a wealth of options all over the country.

Keep Reading Show less