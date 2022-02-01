This Stunning $23.8M Ranch That's For Sale In BC Has 8 Houses & 4 Lakes
It's giving Yellowstone vibes.
There is a stunning $23.8 million dollar ranch for sale in B.C. that has eight houses and four lakes on the property. It's an expensive home but looking at the photos, you can see why it deserved the big price tag.
The ranch is a dream and it's giving extreme Yellowstone vibes. If you have watched the show, you will know this place has a similar atmosphere.
The Four Hearts Ranch website said that it is "a unique property shaped by nature."
It's is located in 100 Mile House, B.C., which is a small town in the South Cariboo region.
The massive property includes eight houses total and four surrounding lakes — perfect for fishing, swimming and canoeing.
The main home is really the stand-out of the property and comes with an absolutely stunning living area. This is the perfect place to entertain — especially if you have a big family.
The custom dark wood kitchen with granite countertops is massive and surrounded by beautiful french doors. It also has a unique country aesthetic to it, with modern touches throughout.
An island counter is also included with the kitchen which makes it great to cook and chat with friends and family.
There are seven bedrooms in the home, all of which are huge and some include magical views.
The interior includes gorgeous chandeliers too.
Four Hearts Ranch also comes with an Equestrian Centre that has a riding area, pen, and stables for ten horses. The centre also includes a full kitchen, lounge, and bathroom.
The Equestrian Centre is surrounded by a lush forest.
The ranch includes "3,906 acres of fee simple land and 2,019-acres of lease and licence land in the South Cariboo."
It's the perfect place if you love to ride horses because just look at all that space!
There's no doubt you will see lots of wildlife here.
Who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful ranch surrounded by nature?
Even though it's way out of most people's price range, we can at least put on some cowboy boots and image living here!