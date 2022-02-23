Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc houses for sale

This Magical Boutique Hotel Is For Sale & It's Like Stepping Into A Time Machine

This could be a perfect investment opportunity!

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Magical Boutique Hotel Is For Sale & It's Like Stepping Into A Time Machine
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

A magical eight-bedroom boutique hotel in B.C. is for sale and it's giving us 1912 vintage vibes.

The listing through Faith Wilson and Christie's International Real Estate is located in Ladner, a fishing and farming town close to Delta.

This beautiful building has some old character to it — and the photos inside are just like stepping into a time machine.

The home ran as a boutique hotel for 20 years so it could be a great investment opportunity for anyone with a keen eye on running it as a business.

The home is full of bright colours and classic vintage vibes.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The home was built all the way back in 1912 and holds its character to this day.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Each room is carefully decorated to enhance all the vintage vibes this home comes with.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The finishing touches in each room really emphasize the old charm.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

With eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this home could also hold a very large family.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

This house also has a commercial kitchen so you can feed a ton of guests here.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

There is a six-burner stove, two dishwashers and a double oven.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Two fireplaces are also tucked into this home for ultimate coziness.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The home is also surrounded by gorgeous lush gardens fit for a queen.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Even the stunning flowers are just as colourful as the home itself.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Walking through this home, you will feel like you were transported back to the 1900s with the wood walls and all.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Everything about this home has an old charm. It's such a unique find which makes it all the extra special.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

cheap houses for sale

This Waterfront House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own Pub & Costs $190K (PHOTOS)

It's on stilts and has incredible views!

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

Calling all quirky property lovers! This waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia is perfect if you love history, amazing views and pouring a pint. Oh — and if you're a buyer on a budget.

Located in the village of Bear River, this house is one of the last ones in the community still standing on stilts.

Keep ReadingShow less
condos for sale in british columbia

These Condos For Sale In BC Will Have Their Very Own Beach Like A Tropical Oasis (PHOTOS)

Inspired by Waikiki Beach. 🌴

Concord Pacific

These condos in B.C. will come with their very own gorgeous beach, like an oasis right outside your door.

There's really no need for a tropical vacation when you can walk downstairs and be at the beach.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

Rent Prices Went Down In These BC Cities & One Had The Biggest Drop In All Of Canada

Time for a move?

Davidgn | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

Rent prices in B.C. are actually going down in a couple of cities, so it might be time for a move if you want to save some extra cash — looking at you, Vancouver renters.

One of the cities had the biggest decrease in median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in all of Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc houses for sale

A Huge Buffalo Ranch In BC Is For Sale & The House Has A Bedroom For Each Day Of The Week

The ranch even has a connection to the movie The Revenant!

LandQuest Realty Corporation

There is a huge buffalo ranch for sale in B.C., and the house on the ranch is so big that you can sleep in a different bedroom each day of the week.

The asking price for the property is just over $3.35 million and, according to the listing, the ranch has a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keep ReadingShow less