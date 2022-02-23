This Magical Boutique Hotel Is For Sale & It's Like Stepping Into A Time Machine
This could be a perfect investment opportunity!
A magical eight-bedroom boutique hotel in B.C. is for sale and it's giving us 1912 vintage vibes.
The listing through Faith Wilson and Christie's International Real Estate is located in Ladner, a fishing and farming town close to Delta.
This beautiful building has some old character to it — and the photos inside are just like stepping into a time machine.
The home ran as a boutique hotel for 20 years so it could be a great investment opportunity for anyone with a keen eye on running it as a business.
The home is full of bright colours and classic vintage vibes.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
The home was built all the way back in 1912 and holds its character to this day.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Each room is carefully decorated to enhance all the vintage vibes this home comes with.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
The finishing touches in each room really emphasize the old charm.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
With eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this home could also hold a very large family.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
This house also has a commercial kitchen so you can feed a ton of guests here.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
There is a six-burner stove, two dishwashers and a double oven.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Two fireplaces are also tucked into this home for ultimate coziness.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
The home is also surrounded by gorgeous lush gardens fit for a queen.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Even the stunning flowers are just as colourful as the home itself.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Walking through this home, you will feel like you were transported back to the 1900s with the wood walls and all.
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate
Everything about this home has an old charm. It's such a unique find which makes it all the extra special.