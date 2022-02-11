This $5.3M House For Sale In BC Comes With 3 Guest Cabins & Stunning River Views
This cabin has the most luxurious vibes. ✨
This $5.3 million dollar house is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three cabins and stunning river views.
It's giving some seriously luxurious vibes, with a touch of a homey cabin.
The listing said that the picturesque home is located in Telkwa, B.C. — a cute little village. The main home is 10,000 sq ft and comes with three cabins just for guests and an artist studio.
So not only are you getting an amazing home, it's like your own mini-resort. It comes with all of the amenities you could ever need.
It has access to its own private 15-acre lake. In the summer it would make for the perfect place to take a swim.
The entire property is right beside Bulkley River — so you could fish for trout and salmon all day long.
It's deep in nature, so you can totally relax. All around the house is a lush forest area full of wildlife.
The house is custom built with gorgeous wood features. It makes it feel like a classic log cabin, but super elevated.
It also includes a unique spiral staircase in the main house. It does make you kind of dizzy just looking at it though.
Like any good log cabin, it comes with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. When you're not enjoying the outdoors you can warm up beside it with a good book.
If you happen to have a helicopter — there is also a helipad on the property.
The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops. It's the perfect place to entertain and host big gatherings.
Options are endless with the fun you could have in this home. It comes with a pool table, jukebox, wet bar, poker table, shuffleboard and home theatre.
Honestly — the parties would be epic.
Even better still, it comes with a wine cellar that looks like something right out of Italy.
If you love when your family comes for a visit, but enjoy it even more with a bit of distance — the guest houses are ideal.
Not many people can actually afford this dream home, but looking at the photos it's fun to just imagine life there at least!