canadian housing market

This $5.3M House For Sale In BC Comes With 3 Guest Cabins & Stunning River Views

This cabin has the most luxurious vibes. ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
This $5.3M House For Sale In BC Comes With 3 Guest Cabins & Stunning River Views
River House Estate

This $5.3 million dollar house is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three cabins and stunning river views.

It's giving some seriously luxurious vibes, with a touch of a homey cabin.

The listing said that the picturesque home is located in Telkwa, B.C. — a cute little village. The main home is 10,000 sq ft and comes with three cabins just for guests and an artist studio.

So not only are you getting an amazing home, it's like your own mini-resort. It comes with all of the amenities you could ever need.

River House Estate

It has access to its own private 15-acre lake. In the summer it would make for the perfect place to take a swim.

River House Estate

The entire property is right beside Bulkley River — so you could fish for trout and salmon all day long.

It's deep in nature, so you can totally relax. All around the house is a lush forest area full of wildlife.

River House Estate

The house is custom built with gorgeous wood features. It makes it feel like a classic log cabin, but super elevated.

River House Estate

It also includes a unique spiral staircase in the main house. It does make you kind of dizzy just looking at it though.

River House Estate

Like any good log cabin, it comes with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. When you're not enjoying the outdoors you can warm up beside it with a good book.

River House Estate

If you happen to have a helicopter — there is also a helipad on the property.

River House Estate

The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops. It's the perfect place to entertain and host big gatherings.

River House Estate

Options are endless with the fun you could have in this home. It comes with a pool table, jukebox, wet bar, poker table, shuffleboard and home theatre.

Honestly — the parties would be epic.

River House Estate

Even better still, it comes with a wine cellar that looks like something right out of Italy.

River House Estate

If you love when your family comes for a visit, but enjoy it even more with a bit of distance — the guest houses are ideal.

River House Estate

Not many people can actually afford this dream home, but looking at the photos it's fun to just imagine life there at least!

canadian housing market

