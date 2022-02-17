Sections

A Huge Buffalo Ranch In BC Is For Sale & The House Has A Bedroom For Each Day Of The Week

The ranch even has a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio!

Vancouver Editor
LandQuest Realty Corporation

There is a huge buffalo ranch for sale in B.C., and the house on the ranch is so big that you can sleep in a different bedroom each day of the week.

The asking price for the property is just over $3.35 million and, according to the listing, the ranch has a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The ranch actually supplied "genuine buffalo skulls and hides" for the award-winning movie, The Revenant, which was filmed in Alberta, said the Facebook listing.

The super cool connection to fame is just one of the things that makes this spot unique.

It also has almost 800 acres of stunning land, which is right beside a provincial park, and it is a fully operating organic meat business that supports around 300 animals.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

That means on day one of getting the ranch, you could be making some money. If you love animals, it's a great opportunity to be surrounded by them all day.

The farm area is massive too, so your buffalo can roam free.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

It doesn't hurt that the house on the ranch is a stunning log home with seven bedrooms. It has that classic charming feel to it throughout.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

You'll feel like you're stepping into a Western film when you're here. There's no shortage of wood all around — giving it a farmhouse vibe.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

The bedrooms of the home are all super big.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

Aside from the main house, there are also two log cabins on the property, and an operational slaughterhouse where you can prepare your products.

LandQuest Realty Corporation

The property is located at 70 Mile House, around two hours from Kamloops, and five hours from Vancouver — so you're not completely isolated but still deep in nature.

If you're ready to start the business of your dreams and embrace the farm life — here is your chance.

