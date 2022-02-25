This Massive Ranch For Sale In BC Comes With A Golf Course & Is Surrounded By Mountains
Time to embrace the ranch life! 🤠
This massive ranch for sale in B.C. comes with a massive amount of land and even a golf course. It's surrounded by stunning mountains and makes the perfect investment.
The gorgeous listing has a house, plus businesses to earn money from.
It's the perfect property to buy if you want to get away from the city.
Currently, the ranch is listed at $5.2 million, which makes sense considering the amount of land this property comes with.
The ranch and golf course are both located just south of Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C.
Currently, the golf course is called Coy's, but it could be yours to change!
The stunning nine-hole golf course also has a restaurant. There is a ton of opportunity for investment here.
The grounds of the golf course already look like they're in top shape.
Stunning walking paths go through the golf course, and the scenery is magical.
This ranch would be the perfect opportunity to make some money and be your own boss.
You could operate your own golf course, restaurant, banquet hall and farm by buying this one property.
This could even be a great place to host weddings. The gardens of the golf course would make for a beautiful venue.
The options are endless with this property.
Owning your own ranch, you might even feel like one of the characters from Yellowstone.
There's even the potential to have animals here.
The property comes with three homes and a trailer, too.
There's lots of space for any extra family members or workers that need to live on the property.
Nothing could beat a day out in nature here.
The property comes with 284 acres, so there's tons of space.
Scenic Operational Ranch and Par 3 Golf Course
Coy's golf course on the property.
Price: $5.2 million
Ranch Address: 5706 Highway 93/95, Fairmont Hot Springs, BC.
Golf Course Address: 4486 Columere Rd., Fairmont Hot Springs, BC.