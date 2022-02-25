Sections

This Massive Ranch For Sale In BC Comes With A Golf Course & Is Surrounded By Mountains

Time to embrace the ranch life! 🤠

Vancouver Staff Writer
LandQuest Realty Corporation

This massive ranch for sale in B.C. comes with a massive amount of land and even a golf course. It's surrounded by stunning mountains and makes the perfect investment.

The gorgeous listing has a house, plus businesses to earn money from.

It's the perfect property to buy if you want to get away from the city.

Currently, the ranch is listed at $5.2 million, which makes sense considering the amount of land this property comes with.

The ranch and golf course are both located just south of Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C.

Area surrounding ranch.LandQuest Realty Corporation

Currently, the golf course is called Coy's, but it could be yours to change!

Coy's golf course.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The stunning nine-hole golf course also has a restaurant. There is a ton of opportunity for investment here.

Golf carts at Coy's golf course.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The grounds of the golf course already look like they're in top shape.

Grounds of Coy's golf course.LandQuest Realty Corporation

Stunning walking paths go through the golf course, and the scenery is magical.

Grounds of Coy's golf course.LandQuest Realty Corporation

This ranch would be the perfect opportunity to make some money and be your own boss.

You could operate your own golf course, restaurant, banquet hall and farm by buying this one property.

This could even be a great place to host weddings. The gardens of the golf course would make for a beautiful venue.

Coy's golf course.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The options are endless with this property.

Owning your own ranch, you might even feel like one of the characters from Yellowstone.

There's even the potential to have animals here.

Fields on ranch property.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The property comes with three homes and a trailer, too.

Ranch property.LandQuest Realty Corporation

There's lots of space for any extra family members or workers that need to live on the property.

Ranch property.LandQuest Realty Corporation

Nothing could beat a day out in nature here.

Cows on the ranch property.LandQuest Realty Corporation

The property comes with 284 acres, so there's tons of space.

Coy's golf course on the property.

Price: $5.2 million

Ranch Address: 5706 Highway 93/95, Fairmont Hot Springs, BC.

Golf Course Address: 4486 Columere Rd., Fairmont Hot Springs, BC.

Website

