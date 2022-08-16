NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Farm For Sale In BC Is Under $800K & Has A Workshop Bigger Than Most Vancouver Condos

Get out the cowboy boots!

Associate Editor, Vancouver
​240-acre farm in Chetwynd, BC

LandQuest

Ever think about getting out of the city and living out your dreams as a farmer? This rural listing in northern B.C. allows you to do just that. Plus, it won't break the bank.

Included in this listing are additional guest cabins that have heating and plumbing, a large pond, and a 1,200-square-foot workshop. That's bigger than most condos in Vancouver. According to BetterDwelling, in Vancouver "the median size of a condo built from 2016 to 2017 fell to 769 sq ft."

A 1,200 square foot workshop.A 1,200 square foot workshop.Landquest

All of that is in addition to the 1,710 square foot farm home that features floor-to-ceiling windows, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a deck, a sunroom a porch, and breathtaking mountain views surrounding the whole thing.

The 240-acre farm listed at $799,000 is about a 12-hour drive away from the Lower Mainland, located near Chetwynd, B.C. You get way more for your dollar in this property than in the city.

Sliding doors to the bedroomSliding doors to the bedroomLandQuest

The property itself is fenced off and has room for about 40 cattle if you wanted to put the land to good use. And to feed them, there is already alfalfa planted on the property which is enough to earn a harvest.

While you might be a little isolated by the space you'd have in this place, it's a short drive away from a bit of hustle and bustle. The town of Chetwynd is about 30 minutes away so you can pick up all your supplies to hunker down in this quaint place.

Plenty of space for yourselfPlenty of space for yourselfLandQuest

And if you're missing the larger city life, Edmonton would be your closest option, with the Alberta capital just under seven hours away by car.

So who else is tempted to abandon the city for this dream farmhouse?

240-Acre Farm And Country Home

\u200bFarm for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

Address: Cowie Creek Rd., Chetwynd, B.C.

Price: $799,000

Listing.

