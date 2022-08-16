This Farm For Sale In BC Is Under $800K & Has A Workshop Bigger Than Most Vancouver Condos
Get out the cowboy boots!
Ever think about getting out of the city and living out your dreams as a farmer? This rural listing in northern B.C. allows you to do just that. Plus, it won't break the bank.
Included in this listing are additional guest cabins that have heating and plumbing, a large pond, and a 1,200-square-foot workshop. That's bigger than most condos in Vancouver. According to BetterDwelling, in Vancouver "the median size of a condo built from 2016 to 2017 fell to 769 sq ft."
A 1,200 square foot workshop.Landquest
All of that is in addition to the 1,710 square foot farm home that features floor-to-ceiling windows, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a deck, a sunroom a porch, and breathtaking mountain views surrounding the whole thing.
The 240-acre farm listed at $799,000 is about a 12-hour drive away from the Lower Mainland, located near Chetwynd, B.C. You get way more for your dollar in this property than in the city.
Sliding doors to the bedroomLandQuest
The property itself is fenced off and has room for about 40 cattle if you wanted to put the land to good use. And to feed them, there is already alfalfa planted on the property which is enough to earn a harvest.
While you might be a little isolated by the space you'd have in this place, it's a short drive away from a bit of hustle and bustle. The town of Chetwynd is about 30 minutes away so you can pick up all your supplies to hunker down in this quaint place.
Plenty of space for yourselfLandQuest
And if you're missing the larger city life, Edmonton would be your closest option, with the Alberta capital just under seven hours away by car.
So who else is tempted to abandon the city for this dream farmhouse?
240-Acre Farm And Country Home
Farm for sale in B.C.
Address: Cowie Creek Rd., Chetwynd, B.C.
Price: $799,000