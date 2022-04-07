Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc real estate

This Entire Resort In The BC Wilderness Is For Sale & It Comes With Its Own Restaurant

It includes 12 rental units and lakefront log cabins!

Vancouver Editor
Log cabin and resort for sale in B.C. Right: Lakefront resort for sale in B.C.

Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

There is a massive resort for sale in B.C., just in time for tourist season.

If you are ready to relocate to the wilderness of B.C. then this would make for the perfect new home — and it's right on the water.

The beautiful resort is tucked away in Lone Butte and is listed for just under $2.7 million.

You get way more bang for your buck than if you bought a house in Vancouver. Plus, this property comes with a functioning restaurant, 12 rental units, and lakefront log cabins.

It is surrounded by stunning mountains on every side, so you can be totally immersed in nature here.

Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

The resort and Italian restaurant are currently profitable, so you can use this as an investment.

If you don't buy this place, it might be perfect for your next vacation.

The listing describes the resort as a "quiet, peaceful paradise boasting enough room to accommodate both large and small groups while maintaining a relaxed and comfortable wilderness experience."

A birdseye view of the lakefront resort for sale in B.C. A birdseye view of the lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

You can go canoeing, fishing, swimming, or hiking while there.

Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

The owner of the resort would get to live that vacation life all year long – which is pretty sweet.

The log building on the property has a living space for the owner.

Living space at the resort. Living space at the resort. Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

Below it is a 50-seat restaurant, where your future guests could eat a premium meal.

This place isn't just for summer fun either. The lakefront cabins are open year-round and they have fire pits and picnic tables outside of each unit.

A view of the picnic tables by the lake on the resort. A view of the picnic tables by the lake on the resort. Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

You can spend your free time cozying up to the fire with friends and getting a view of the water.

Lac De Roches Resort & Restaurant

Lakefront resort for sale in B.C.

Freddy Marks | 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty

Address: Lone Butte, BC

Price: $2,695,000

Listing

