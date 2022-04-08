This Lakefront 'Paradise' In BC Is For Sale Including A Sandy Beach, Log Home & Cabin
Truly stunning!
If spending the day on your own sandy beach surrounded by massive mountains sounds like paradise, you should consider buying this rustic log home in B.C. that has come on the market.
The home comes with an absolutely stunning lakeside property and even a separate cabin.
It's listed for just over $5 million and has 156 acres of land. Two kilometres of that land is lakeshore property, right on Lake Revelstoke.
Lake Revelstoke in B.C. LandQuest
You can spend the summer soaking up the sun on this private beach.
Lake Revelstoke in B.C. LandQuest
It doesn't get much more West Coast than this view of the water beside snow-peaked mountains.
Lake Revelstoke in B.C. LandQuest
Your closest neighbour is literally 7.5 kilometres away, the listing said — so here's hoping you don't mind being alone.
If you did get lonely living here, there's a guest house for people to come and visit. It has one bedroom and one bathroom.
Cabin for sale in B.C.LandQuest
The log house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a nice big deck that looks out on the lake.
Log home for sale in B.C.LandQuest
The home is super spacious on the inside, and is run by solar power.
In the winter you can cozy up next to the wood stove in the house.
Inside of the log home for sale in B.C.LandQuest
To really live the lake life, a boat is a necessity. There is a little shed to store it, and any other water toys you could want.
Shed on the property for sale. LandQuest
The home is close to the town of Revelstoke, which is a small tourist town.
The listing said that the town is known for skiing and heli-skiing — so is perfect for the adventure-lovers out there.
Off-Grid Lakefront Paradise
Inside of the log home for sale in B.C.
Price: $5,125,000
Address: Revelstoke, BC