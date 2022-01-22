Trending Tags

canadian housing market

This Private Island For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Detached House In Vancouver

You won't have to worry about neighbours! 🏠

Vancouver Editor
An entire private island in B.C. is for sale, and it's actually cheaper than the typical detached home in Vancouver.

Why bother buying a house in the city, when you can get a whole island to enjoy, for less money!

According to a report from WOWA, the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver as of December 2021 is a steep $1,910,200.

The island — called Haddington Island — on the other hand, is only $1,695,000, according to the listing.

Haddington Island is just off of the coast of Vancouver Island, and you can boat right into Port McNeil in just 12 minutes. It's the perfect amount of privacy, without being totally isolated.

The island is 98 acres of peaceful nature, with beaches where you can sit on and look out at the stunning ocean.

There is even an area on the island that has been cleared, so it's ready to build on! The best part is that you can walk right from your future house onto the shore of your own private beach.

The listing says that close to the building site is "a concrete cistern fed by crystal clear, fresh spring water that reportedly flows year-round."

There are also trails around the island and even a quarry!

It sounds like a magical place, with so much to be discovered.

