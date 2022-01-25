Trending Tags

This Lakefront Resort In BC Is For Sale & It's Cheaper Than The Average Vancouver Condo

It has a restaurant, store, campground, and gas station.

Vancouver Editor
This Lakefront Resort In BC Is For Sale & It's Cheaper Than The Average Vancouver Condo
LandQuest Realty

This massive lakefront resort in B.C. is for sale, and it's actually cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.

Not only are you saving money by not going for a condo, but you can make money by taking over this functioning business.

According to the listing, the property has a lakefront campground, a store, RV sites, the main lodge, rental cabins, a boat launch, a restaurant and even a gas station!

Plus, the average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax, and this is only $775,000.

It all sits on 9.38 acres of gorgeous nature. You can escape the city life and make some money — so why not do it?

LandQuest Realty

It's located in Northern B.C., on Takysie Lake, which is stunning.

LandQuest Realty

The business is ready to take over, with a store stocked with inventory.

There's even a home within the store with three bedrooms, storage areas, one bathroom, and a hot tub. Imagine sitting in a hot tub and just looking out on the lake all day.

The restaurant can seat up to 65 people, so you can make some serious cash.

The campground has six cabins on it which have running what and electricity.

LandQuest Realty

The newest cabin has in-floor heating, a wood stove, two bedrooms and a loft.

You can fit a ton of guests inside, who can all enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

LandQuest Realty

There is also a big deck where you can sit out on a warm day, and a fire pit for some s'more making. Best of all, each cabin has a view of the lake.

LandQuest Realty

Living there will be anything but boring. You can go fishing in the lake, swimming in the summer, hiking in the winter, and nature watching all year round.

