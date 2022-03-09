Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver real estate

These Buildings In Vancouver Are 'Stressing' Some People Out Because Of How They Look

One person said it's giving them 'Whoville' vibes. 🏢

TikTok screenshots featuring Vancouver architecture.

TikTok screenshots featuring Vancouver architecture.

yourrealtorjustin | Tiktok

Vancouver's skyline is full of unique architecture, but according to the comments on a viral TikTok video, the look of some Vancouver condo buildings is stressing people out.

Downtown Vancouver is home to so many condos and some super expensive real estate, some of which are in eye-catching buildings.

A Vancouver real estate agent posted to TikTok pointing out a few of the buildings, and some of the comments are probably not what you'd expect.

@yourrealtorjustin

Vancouver Buildings pt.1 #realtor #realestate #architecture #vancouver #canada #interiordesign #design #foryoupage #yvr #tech

One user came through with a hilarious comment saying, "It's giving Whoville," referring to the style of architecture in the fictional world of Dr. Seuss classics.

Multiple comments on the video referred specifically to the futuristic-looking Vancouver House building.

One user said that it "STRESSES ME OUT," while another commented saying the building "is technically a water feature" — likely a jab at the flood that occurred there in April 2021.

The astonishing skyscraper is one that just can't be missed when passing through Vancouver.

One TikTok user that claimed to work on these buildings chimed in to say that "they're not fun to build."

The intricate designs of these look intense and mesmerizing and are a testament to the skilled architecture that is involved in creating such structures.

While they look super cool, one commenter had to mention that "an architect's dream is an engineer's nightmare."

Vancouver seems to have a lot of architect dreams popping up.

Others are straight-up saying, "They look so scary."

To be fair, some of them resemble something from out of this world.

Some of these buildings haven't even been built yet — and there are new creations popping up all over the city all the time.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...