This House In BC Comes With 4 Cabins & It's Still Cheaper Than Buying A Condo In Vancouver
New business idea? 💡
Vancouver housing prices are something everyone knows all too well, and most likely are getting tired of.
If you're sick of the city prices, then moving to a semi-remote cabin in the woods might sound pretty tempting—especially if you can get two acres of land, a house, and FOUR cabins all for the price of a tiny condo in Vancouver.
Now that's tempting.
According to Remax's 2021 Vancouver Housing Market Outlook, the average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591.
This beauty in Princeton, B.C. is on the market for just $695,000, according to the listing.
Not only would you be saving money, but you could also be making it through this property.
The listing suggests that it would make for the perfect Airbnb setup.
Each cabin has its own deck and bathroom, said the listing, and the location is close to Osprey, Link and Chain Lake.
This would give your future guests access to the backcountry for hunting, ATVing and sledding.
The large home is newly renovated, so you could happily live while watching over your new business.
The house also has a pellet stove, to give you the ultimate cabin vibe while you curl up next to it.
A ton of people are looking for that cozy cabin getaway now, taking any chance they can get to flee the city.
The area it's located in is described in the listing as being "beautifully situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains where the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers meet."
Sounds like a dream.