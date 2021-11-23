Trending Tags

This Wood Cabin In BC Has A Go-Kart Track & It's Cheaper Than Buying A Condo In Vancouver

It even comes with five go-karts! 🏎️

This Wood Cabin In BC Has A Go-Kart Track & It's Cheaper Than Buying A Condo In Vancouver
3802coalmontroad.ca

There is a huge property for sale in B.C. right now, that even comes with a go-kart track.

The 5 acres of land is in a remote area, where you don't come close to seeing your neighbours because they're over a kilometre away. What is close to you, though? Beaches, hiking and kayaking.

It's in the town of Tulameen, between Kelowna and Vancouver.

So if you're looking to escape city life, and city prices, this could be worth the look. Plus, you can purchase this property for $625,000, whereas the average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax.

The cabin has a vaulted ceiling, a wood fireplace, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

3802coalmontroad.ca

It's the definition of cute and cozy.

3802coalmontroad.ca

You can warm up next to the fire on chilly nights.

3802coalmontroad.ca

It has log cabin vibes throughout the whole house.

3802coalmontroad.ca

But there are some modern touches.

3802coalmontroad.ca

Outside the cabin is what's really interesting — the go-kart track, which looks super fun.

Nothing like a round of go-karting after a long day at work.

3802coalmontroad.ca

In addition to the track, the property also comes with a huge workshop. It's perfect if you have lots of outdoorsy equipment and tools to store.

3802coalmontroad.ca

There is also a chicken coop too, in case you wanted to really embrace the country life.

3802coalmontroad.ca

The listing said that it is also close to hiking trails that take you right to waterfalls, and a stunning lake. Sounds pretty amazing.

