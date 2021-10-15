Trending Tags

Rent In Vancouver Just Went To Another Level & Even Toronto Can't Keep Up

If you thought Toronto was expensive, look away now.

Rent In Vancouver Just Went To Another Level & Even Toronto Can't Keep Up
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

Vancouver rent prices are known for being out of control, but now we can see just how much.

Zumper released a national rent report and Vancouver is at the very top of the list — beating out Toronto by $330 a month for a one-bedroom.

Zumper

The study looked at thousands of listings across 23 of the largest Canadian cities. Vancouver took first place with an average rent of $2,130 for a one-bedroom — growing 1.4% from this time last year.

Toronto took second place with rent climbing 1.7%, to an average of $1,800.

Two bedrooms in Vancouver go for an average of $2,900 now.

Barrie, Ont. took the third spot on the list, and Kelowna, B.C. was fourth.

