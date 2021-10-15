EN - Real Estate
Rent In Vancouver Just Went To Another Level & Even Toronto Can't Keep Up
If you thought Toronto was expensive, look away now.
8m
7s
Vancouver rent prices are known for being out of control, but now we can see just how much.
Zumper released a national rent report and Vancouver is at the very top of the list — beating out Toronto by $330 a month for a one-bedroom.
The study looked at thousands of listings across 23 of the largest Canadian cities. Vancouver took first place with an average rent of $2,130 for a one-bedroom — growing 1.4% from this time last year.
Toronto took second place with rent climbing 1.7%, to an average of $1,800.
Two bedrooms in Vancouver go for an average of $2,900 now.
Barrie, Ont. took the third spot on the list, and Kelowna, B.C. was fourth.