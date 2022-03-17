Editions

bc real estate

7 Homes For Sale In BC That Cost Less than $700K & Some Are Actually Really Nice

This might be your chance to become a homeowner!

Outside view of a home for sale in BC. Right: Outside view of a home for sale in BC.

Loni Hamer-Jackson | RE/MAX, Arlene Delawsky | RE/MAX

Vancouver, B.C., unfortunately, is home to some of the most expensive real estate in Canada.

It makes it hard to actually buy a house downtown, so it might be time to look outside of the city for a new place. Luckily, there are actually some really affordable homes for sale in other parts of B.C. — some under $700,000!

Anywhere in B.C. gives you amazing nature to enjoy, so hopefully, you won't miss the city life too much. Even going just a bit outside will let you find cheaper homes.

According to WOWA the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver is $2,044,800. If you compare them to this super high price — this list of homes has some sweet deals.

Cute Single-Family Starter Home 

Outside view of a single-family starter home for sale in B.C.

Loni Hamer-Jackson | RE/MAX

Price: $639,900

Address: 5-1760 Copperhead Drive., Kamloops, BC

Description: This single-family home comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a large open kitchen. It's the perfect starter home for any small family and there are even parks and elementary schools nearby.

View Here

Charming Two-Storey Home

Outside view of a charming two-storey home for sale in B.C.

Jeremy Reid | RE/MAX

Price: $699,900

Address:1065 Pleasant St., Kamloops, BC

Description: This home is actually decently big for what you are paying. If you have a medium-sized family — this home will be great. It also has a generous yard and two storeys with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

View Here

Perfect Little One-Storey Home With Massive Driveway 

Outside view of the small one-storey home for sale in B.C.

Melody Simon | RE/MAX

Price: $619,900

Address: 2625 Irvine Ave., Merritt, BC

Description: This one-story home is still spacious with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The driveway is literally gigantic so if you have a lot of toys like cars, boats or motorcycles, you will have some great storing space.

View Here

Fixer-Upper Duplex Home

Outside view of a duplex home for sale in B.C.

ROYAL LEPAGE KAMLOOPS REALTY | RE/MAX

Price: $399,900

Address:1130 Meadow Ln., Kamloops, BC

Description: This duplex home will be absolutely great if you are tight on cash and handy at fixing things. Although there is nothing wrong with the home, it is a bit out of date.

A fresh paint job and some remodelling will have this little home looking like a million bucks.

View Here

Mobile-Home In Wine Country

Outside view of a mobile home in Oliver, BC.

Maria MacCarthy, RE/MAX Wine Capital Realty | RE/MAX

Price: $125,000

Address: #11-6778 Tucelnuit Dr., Oliver, BC

Description: If you are looking for a tiny home for two people this is a great little location. The property even has access to a private beach on Tucelnuit Lake and is located in Oliver, the wine capital of B.C.

View Here

Two-Storey Log-Cabin Home

Outside view of a log-cabin home for sale in B.C.

Arlene Delawsky | RE/MAX

Price: $375,000

Address: 13372 Torvan Subdivision., Dawson Creek, BC

Description: This home is great for anyone that loves to hunt and fish. Located in North Eastern B.C., this log cabin-style home is surrounded by wilderness.

It's a secluded home far away from the hustle and bustle of city life and a great spot to settle down.

View Here

Mountain View Single-Family Home

Outside view of a single-family home for sale in B.C.

EXP REALTY | RE/MAX

Price: $699,000

Address: 1391 Sunshine Crt., Kamloops, BC

Description: This single-family home will cover all your basics. It's got four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus, amazing mountain views of Kamloops.

View Here

