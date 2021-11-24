Trending Tags

BC Gas Prices Are On The Rise & You'll Want To Avoid Filling Up In These Areas

Vancouver is up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days ⛽

BC Gas Prices Are On The Rise & You'll Want To Avoid Filling Up In These Areas
Vancouver gas prices are up by 5 cents a litre in the last two days alone, which is a pretty steep rise.

On November 23, you could fill up for 157.9 cents a litre, but that's predicted to climb to 162.9 cents a litre by November 25, according to Gas Wizard.

A litre of gas in Victoria also cost 157.9 cents on November 23, but that's predicted to stay the same by Thursday.

Kelowna is coming in as a cheap spot to fill up in the province, with 152.9 cents a litre predicted. This is also steady from two days before.

Kamloops prices are set to shoot up from sitting at 151.9 cents a litre a couple of days ago, to 153.9 cents for the same litre on November 25.

Alberta prices are significantly lower than B.C's, with Edmonton predicted to be at only 139.9 cents a litre on November 25 — which is basically a fairy tale for its neighbouring province.

Calgary is higher though, expected to sit at 143.9 cents a litre on Thursday.

Due to the storms that B.C. faced last week, the province has placed a limit on fuel purchases in some places.

In order to preserve fuel for essential vehicles, you are only able to fill up 30 litres of fuel per trip when at the gas station in these regions: Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands, Vancouver Island.

Some people have been travelling to the U.S. for gas but there are reports that they've landed themselves with $5,700 fines trying to get back into Canada.

