canada gas prices

Someone Posted A Throwback To Gas Prices In March 2020 & People Are Getting Nostalgic

Who remembers the days of 68.9 cents a litre?

Calgary Staff Writer
Bsenic | Dreamstime

Gas prices are getting steeper these days and climbing costs led one Reddit poster to get nostalgic.

The poster hailed low gas prices in Calgary as their "favourite memory of 2020" describing the "sweet gas price" in March 2020, adding: "Took a picture to remember the good ol’ days."

The photo, taken in March 2020, shows gas prices were at an incredibly low 68.9 cents a litre, which seems pretty unimaginable now.

That’s a huge jump of 78 cents to the 146.9 cents a litre reported by Gas Wizard in February 2022.

The post, as expected, kicked off a huge conversation.

from Calgary

One user said: “See what you should have done is filled a bunch of plastic grocery bags with gasoline, for the memories.”

Another added: “Year 2000 gas prices two decades later. Not gonna see that again anytime soon. What a ride.”

One poster reminisced that in 2017, $40 was more than enough to fill their car but now it’s “pushing $60”.

Another said: "I worked for Esso when we first went from Imperial to Metric. 16.9/Litre for regular."

Low prices in March 2020 came at the same time people were staying at home due to country-wide lockdowns. However, since then, gas prices in Canada have been increasing at a rapid rate.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV there is a “massive tightness in supply” leading to rising costs at the pumps.

While Alberta drivers might be feeling the strain of rising costs, they can be happy they don’t live in B.C where gas prices are expected to reach 180.9 cents per litre on Tuesday.

