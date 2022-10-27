Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & They've Gone Up So Much This Month
Things could reach $2 a litre soon.
Ontario gas prices are awful again. Pumps are at their highest since August, and another sizeable increase is expected for Friday. The inclines have been so steep that motorists could soon be fuelling up for over 20 cents more than they were at the beginning of the month.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their gas rates go up by 3 cents on October 28, 2022, bringing totals to 176.9 cents per litre for regions including the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara, Ottawa and Windsor-Essex.
A 24-cent increase from the 152.9 cents per litre offered on October 3, the first Monday of the month, and a stern reminder of how quickly energy markets can shift.
Gas prices are at 173.9 cents per litre as of Thursday, October 27, which analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity is the highest the province has seen since August 12, 2022
After weeks of varying fluctuations, costs now seemed to be on a steady rise. If predictions hold, Friday's increase will mark the third day in a row that provincial gas stations have recorded a significant spike.
How high will gas prices go?
"We'll be at 180.9 by Saturday, and the province will soon come looking to restore the tax it took off last July," McTeague added. "That will add 6.4 cents."
McTeague also warned that gas pumps will likely climb over the $2 mark again, with diesel prices set to surge to $2.60 to $2.75 sometime this winter or as he put it "the colds grips the northern hemisphere."
How to save on gas in Ontario?
Gas can sometimes be costly, but there are many ways to save money, according to an expert, some tips include:
- Use your AC, and don't open windows can cause drag and burn fuel
- Avoid having lots of stuff in your trunk. You could be overworking your car
- Time your fuel-ups. Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper because gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.