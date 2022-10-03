Ontario Gas Prices Are At A Standstill Today & Here's Where The Savings Are
These pumps are staying cheap.
Ontario gas prices might not be on the rise or decline on Monday, October 3, but that doesn't mean there aren't any savings up for grabs.
According to Gas Wizard, pumps witnessed steady declines this weekend, with fuel prices dropping off three cents on Saturday and another cent on Sunday -- bringing totals down to 152.9 cents per litre for areas including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Niagara.
But since provincial gas prices recorded no change on Monday, motorists still have the opportunity to collect on this weekend's savings, especially in regards to some specific spots across Ontario.
Peterborough and Cornwall remain the province's most affordable places to fuel up, offering 141.6 and 144.9 cents per litre. The former is a total 11 cents off the average gas price of the province. Not too shabby.
On the other side of the fence is Thunder Bay, which will continue to force its drivers to pay 196.9 cents per litre -- way too close to $2 a litre for comfort.
The area's gas rates are so high that the next most expensive area, Sudbury, 154.6, looks like an incredible deal in comparison.
Other outliers include Barrie and Kingston, which offer slightly lesser than the average 152.1 cents per litre that most of the province is paying. Is it a flex? No. But savings are savings.
Gas prices in the country are averaging a shade under 164 per litre on Monday, according to the Canadian Automobile Association. Toronto's average price for a litre has been slightly below 148 in the last 30 days — hitting a high of 154 and dropping to as low as 142.6.
If you happen to live up north and are wondering how to cut back on your vehicle's gas, driving better might be the solution you've been looking for, no shade.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity driving recklessly is one of the easiest ways to bust your budget.
"Avoid jack-rabbit acceleration after your car is stopped," he warned.