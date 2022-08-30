Here Are Some Of The Cheapest Gas Stations In The GTA Right Now
Fuel up here.
Finding affordable anything in the Greater Toronto Area usually requires an annoying amount of research. However, it's surprisingly simple to find out where the cheapest gas stations are.
Gas Buddy, an app that tracks the "real-time fuel prices" of over 140,000 gas stations, has listed the top 10 pumps in the GTA for saving, a ranking that couldn't be more pertinent given the current state of the province's energy markets.
So without further ado, here are the 10 cheapest gas stations in the GTA as of August 30, 2022:
- Shell, 13947 Hurontario Street, Caledon, 143.9 cents per litre
- Ultramar, 16544 Hurontario Street, Caledon, 144.9 cents per litre
- Esso, 2210 Stouffville Road, Whitchurch-Stouffville, 145.9 cents per litre
- Costco, 1411 Warden Avenue, Scarborough, 145.9 cents per litre
- Esso, 5645 Highway 7, Vaughan, 146.9 cents per litre
- Husky, 2757 Highway 7 West, Vaughan, 148.5 cents per litre
- Husky, 600 North Rivermede Road, Vaughan, 148.9 cents per litre
- Shell, 2001 North Park Drive, Brampton, 148.9 cents per litre
- Circle K, 10187 Kennedy Road North, Brampton, 149.6 cents per litre
- Econo, 7454 Airport Road, Mississauga, 149.9 cents per litre
Gas Wizard predicts that most areas in the province will see prices leap up by 1 or 2 cents on Tuesday. So, if you're tank is low, and you're near one of these affordable spots, today is the day to fill up, friend.
Another app that offers a similar list of local gas prices is the map-focused Waze.
Members of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) can also use its app to search for nearby gas prices.