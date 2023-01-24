Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
These spots are your safe havens.
Drivers who were hoping to see Ontario gas prices drop are in for a rude awakening this week.
According to the latest Gas Wizard predictions, not only will provincial pumps continue to climb in price, but some places could also see rates leap up by as much as 11 cents by Wednesday.
On Tuesday, gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted that drivers in southern Ontario would see gas stations rise by two cents midweek, bringing totals up to 156.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to rise 2 cents Wednesday to 156.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston and most of S. #Ont \n#Montreal also goes up 2 cts to 172.9\n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1674561809
Ironically, Peterborough, Cornwall and Greater Sudbury, the cities expected to be the most negatively affected by the fluctuation, are set to hike up 8, 10 and 11 cents, respectively, which will also be the cheapest.
Peterborough, 152.9, and Greater Sudbury, 152.6, will offer nearly identical rates, while Cornwall sits slightly above at 154.9 cents per litre.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) slates Ontario's average gas price at 150.7 cents per litre on Tuesday, a slight dip from the 150.8 cents per litre it recorded on Monday.
Despite the drop, both predictions and data point to an upwards trend, with CAA showing that gas prices are up from the province's average of 147.2 cents per litre last week.
McTeague told Narcity last week that he thought gas prices in 2023 would be "far more painful than 2022."
"I think the higher price will be here longer and won't peak in the drop. I think it'll move up slowly between now and June, measurably, you know, 10 cents a month until we hit probably about $2 a litre," he said.
Drivers seeking the most accurate gas data should always check Gas Wizard and CAA to ensure they have the most up-to-date prices.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.